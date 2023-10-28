KYTCS, Kentucky State partner to provide smooth transfer for students seeking college degrees

Kentucky State University announced a collaboration with the Kentucky Community and Technical College Systems (KCTCS) that will provide a smooth transition for community college students to complete baccalaureate degrees.

Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo, 19th President of Kentucky State University, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing quality education and workforce development opportunities for the people of Kentucky. It reflects our dedication to enhancing the future of our students and the prosperity of our state. Our vision for this innovative alliance is to bolster partnerships across the state’s educational landscape and create a seamless transition for students seeking to transfer to KSU and attain their four-year degrees.”

These pathways ensure a smooth journey for community college students looking to complete their baccalaureate degrees.

“Part of our statutory mission is transfer,” says Interim KCTCS President, Dr. Larry Ferguson. “Roughly 50% of our students transfer on to a university such as Kentucky State to extend their educational journey and complete their baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degrees.

“We are very eager and pleased to be able to work even more in-depth with Dr. Akakpo and his team and Kentucky State University,” Ferguson continued.



Key highlights of this partnership include enhancing educational access, streamlining transfers, offering industry-relevant curricula, providing scholarships and financial aid, offering comprehensive support services for students, impacting the community, and driving innovation and research.

This collaborative partnership will provide students with the following highlights:

• Enhanced Educational Access: Students gain access to a broader range of academic programs, empowering them to pursue their educational and career goals with more flexibility in fields of their choice.

• Streamlined Transition: Clear pathways facilitate a smooth transition for community college students aspiring to complete their baccalaureate degrees at KSU.

• Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Students will benefit from updated curricula that align with industry needs, preparing them for successful careers upon graduation.

• Scholarships and Financial Aid: The partnership will facilitate access to scholarships and financial aid resources, making higher education more affordable and more attainable.

• Comprehensive Support: Both institutions are committed to providing comprehensive support services, including academic advising and career guidance, to empower students to achieve their goals.

• Community Impact: The partnership strengthens the connection between academia and the community, fostering collaborative efforts to address local needs and promote economic growth.

• Innovation and Research: Together, KSU and KCTCS will drive innovation and research initiatives, benefiting not only students but also the broader academic and industrial landscape.

Dr. Akakpo announced the first eleven pathway transfer credit programs set to go into full effect for January, Spring 2024:

School of Agriculture, Communities and the Environment:

• Childhood Development and Family Relations degree.

School of Criminal Justice and Political Science:

• Criminal Justice degree.

School of Education, Human Development and Consumer Science, nine programs are offered, including degrees in:

• Biology Education

• Elementary Education

• Elementary Education Option 9

• English Education

• Mathematics Education

• Physical Education Exercise Science

• Physical Education Teaching Certification

• Physical Education Sports Management

• Social Studies Education

School of Nursing:

• Nursing degree

Additional pathway programs are in development. Please check back often or reach out to KSU admissions to discuss transfer credits outside of the pathways listed above.

Kentucky State University and the Kentucky Community and Technical College Systems are dedicated to creating a brighter future for all and shaping the future of education in Kentucky.

For more information on transfer credits and pathways, please visit https://www.kysu.edu/student-success-and-retention/breds-office/kctcs-transfer-partnership-program.php or contact the KSU Admissions Department directly at 502-597-6813.