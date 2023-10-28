Turfway Park well represented at Breeder’s Cup World Champions Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming was well represented in the pre-entries for the 40th Breeders’ Cup World Championships that will be held Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita. In total, six horses that pre-entered the Breeders’ Cup are based at Turfway Park and three horses sport victories at the Florence oval.

Horses that are currently based at Turfway Park who were pre-entered in the Breeders’ Cup are: Austere (trainer Brendan Walsh, Juvenile Fillies Turf); Hedwig (Eoin Harty, Juvenile Turf Sprint); Lindy (FR) (Brendan Walsh, Filly and Mare Turf); Nobals (Larry Rivelli, Turf Sprint); One Timer (Rivelli, Turf Sprint) and Shards (Kelsey Danner, Juvenile Turf Sprint).

“Turfway Park remained open for training during the offseason and we saw several trainers base their top horses here to prepare for the Breeders’ Cup,” Director of Racing Tyler Picklesimer said.

“Along with the horses currently based on our backside, it was also great to see several winners from Turfway Park represented in the pre-entries for the Breeders’ Cup.”

Top Breeders’ Cup Distaff (GI) competitor Idiomatic is among the horses who have previous victories at Turfway Park. The Brad Cox-trainee has four wins in total at Turfway Park. The other two horses who have local wins are Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (GI) pre-entrants Caravel and Nobals.

The 2023-’24 racing season at Turfway Park will open Wednesday, Nov. 29. More information about the Holiday Meet and Winter/Spring Meet will be available in the coming weeks.

For more information about racing and gaming from Turfway Park, visit www.Turfway.com.