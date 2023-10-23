Former NKU President Leon Boothe to be honored at Covington Rotary Club Founders Day program

By Andy Furman

NKYTribune reporter

He’s a leader. An innovator. Former President of Northern Kentucky University. And the 50-year Rotarian will be honored Tuesday, November 14, at the Covington Rotary Club Founders Day Recognition Dinner.

He’s Dr. Leon Boothe – and is one of three honorees to be celebrated at the Radisson Hotel (668 West 5th Street), 6-9 p.m. for his community service.



It was 1983 when Dr. Boothe arrived in Northern Kentucky and became the third president of Northern Kentucky University, a position he held for 13 years.

During his tenure at the school, he oversaw its historic growth – both in campus size and enrollment – as well as the growth of The Chase Law School.

A native of Carthage, Missouri, attended the University of Missouri in Columbia to pursue his B.A. degree. He worked as the national youth leader for the election of Senator Stuart Symington for President. And with little money, he says, he proposed to and married his first wife – the late Nancy Boothe. He then taught at Valpraiso High School for one-year.

After receiving his Ph.D. at the University of Illinois, Champagne/Urbana he accepted a teaching position at the University of Mississippi where he taught five years. George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. was his next stop.

“Ten years,” he said, “Where I was Dean of Arts & Sciences.

“I also served as a State Department Scholar for two years.”

The moves continued – this time Illinois State University (Normal, Ill.) where he served as Vice-President and Provost.

“I applied for the presidency at a newer college,” he recalled, “It was Northern Kentucky University.”

He was hired – and became the third leader of the institution. That’s when he started making noise. He saw enrollment swell from 8,000 to 12,000 students. The physical campus more than doubled and Chase Law School became a solid part of the university.

Leon Boothe never slowed down after retirement. He served on the National Conference of Christians and Jews and was instrumental in getting the National Underground Railroad Museum started. And for six years post-retirement, Dr. Boothe returned to his number one passion – teaching history at Northern Kentucky University.

Dr. Boothe has been an active member of the Covington Rotary Club – and a Rotarian for 50 years.

“We can always count on Leon for support in any one of our community activities,” said Dave Meyer, a co-president of the organization.

Boothe was married to his first wife, Nancy for 36 years before her death. They had three daughters – Cynthia, married to Rick Vilardo; Cheri, married to Thomas Henry; and Diana, married to Scott Kroeger. In 2000, he married Karen (Boothe). Their children include: Mark DeLorenza, married to Elsie; Christopher, who is single; Ann, married to John Stephens, and Ellen, who is married to Tom Makris. They have 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildsren.

Many will be in attendance to see Dr. Boothe honored on the 14th.

Tickets for the Founders Day Recognition Dinner are $100 per-person; table of eight is $800. Contact: www.covingtonrotary.com.

The Covington Rotary Club is the oldest civic organization in Northern Kentucky. It’s been operating in Covington since 1920. Covington Rotary is part of Rotary International, with clubs throughout the world.

The Covington Rotary Foundation, a 501c3 organization, carries out much of the Club’s charitable mission.