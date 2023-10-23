News briefs: Chandler joins Central Bank board, Jeff Eagle joins Corporex, Sun Behavioral Health hires

Carri Chandler joins Central Bank advisory board

Northern Kentucky Market President Jim Uebel announced the addition of Carri Chandler to Central Bank’s Northern Kentucky Advisory Board.

Chandler is Vice President of the St. Elizabeth Foundation, where she leads a team of staff and volunteers dedicated to inspire and connect the community with programs and projects improving the health of our family, friends and neighbors. She brought to her role more than 18 years of external affairs experience from Toyota’s Engineering & Manufacturing headquarters where she was responsible for regional and national initiatives in media, government and community relations. She serves on numerous boards including ArtsWave, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Foundation, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kids Voting Northern Kentucky, Notre Dame Academy Julie Learning Center, and Leadership Kentucky. Carri has two children, Darah (18) at Xavier University, and Darren (15). They live in Fort Mitchell.

Mark Ayer, Adam Bortz, Tonya Burns-Gerakos, Chris Carle, Wayne Carlisle, Luther Deaton Jr., David Heidrich, Thomas J. Munninghoff, Greg Schrand, Gregory Shumate, David M. Spaulding, Jim Uebel, and Paul Verst, continue to serve on the board.

Corporex hires Jeff Eagle

Corporex, a privately held investment firm located in Covington focused on investing in real estate, hospitality, sports and fitness, and capital markets, has hired Jeff Eagle as Senior Vice President of Design and Construction.

“Jeff brings a proven track record in the multifamily, mixed-used, hospitality and financial sectors, making him a valuable asset and team member who will help Corporex continue setting industry standards,” said Tom Banta, Chief Real Estate Officer of Corporex Companies. “His responsibilities will encompass a range of active projects, including Ovation and CirclePort in Northern Kentucky, as well as and Fitz 500 projects in Colorado, among others.”



In his role as Senior Vice President of Design and Construction, Eagle will assume full responsibility of overseeing the construction functions, including design supervision and coordination.



Eagle brings with him skills in land development, negotiation, budgeting, hotel, apartment and bank new builds. He has led teams of professionals serving the financial industry and managing luxury apartment projects. Eagle obtained his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

SUN Behvioral Health

SUN Behavioral Health Kentucky CEO Jason Staats announces the following executive hires:

• Stacy Meyers, LPCC-S, NCC – Director of Clinical Services, SUN Behavioral Health Erlanger

• Ashley Reeves, LCSW – Director of Intake, SUN Behavioral Health Erlanger

• Alison Savage, MS, LPCC – Director, SUN Behavioral Health Erlanger

SUN Behavioral Health operates a psychiatric hospital in Erlanger in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The 197-bed inpatient hospital (pictured) offers Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient services. The facility provides a full continuum of specialized care, including inpatient and day hospital services for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors suffering from mental health illness and substance use disorders.

County Agricultural Investment Program

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, beef and dairy cattle; farm infrastructure, fencing, and water enhancement; equine; forage; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; bees and honey; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; marketing; and value-added production.



Four CAIPs were approved by the board in the following counties totaling $384,935:

• Adair ($7,500)*

• Hardin ($160,000)

• Kenton ($67,435)

• Wayne ($150,000)