Local government briefs: Edgewood talks golf carts, Florence names first responders, Boone denies zoning change

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood city council again discussed the possibility of the city adopting an ordinance governing golf carts in the city. Currently the state law provides guidance concerning golf carts, but some cities have ordinances boosting the guidelines for the golf carts.

Attorney Frank Wichmann drew up an ordinance that council could study for a couple weeks to see if they would like to adopt the ordinance or stay with the guidelines from the state.

Council passed a resolution adopting the Northern Kentucky Hazardous Mitigation Plan and a Municipal Order appointing Detective Sergeant Jimmy Kreinest as interim police chief when Chief Brian Zurborg retires on April 1.

Zurborg has been chief of police since August of 2019.

FLORENCE

Fire/EMS Captain David Curtis was honored at the Florence special caucus meeting this week for completing the Managing Officer Program at the Fire Academy.

The department also welcomed Paramedic Andrew Robbins, Paramedic Ali Ratcliff, Firefighter/EMT Josh Hobbs, Firefighter/EMT Sam Reynolds, Firefighter/EMT Brady Murray, and Firefighter/EMT Ethan Morris to the Florence Fire Department.

Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon also honored Aaryah Mehendlah, an 8th grader from St Paul School in Florence for winning the WCPO spelling bee.

A proclamation was made establishing April as Child Abuse Prevention month.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County commissioners listened to a presentation on the Northern Kentucky Hazard Mitigation plan and an update on the Port Authority.

Commissioners also formally denied a request for a zoning map amendment and a change in a concept development plan for an approximate 3.2 acres in Boone County.

They also approved two other requests for a change in an approved concept development plan and another request providing for a credit of occupational license fee.