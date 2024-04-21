City government briefs: Reports on Edgewood, Florence, Erlanger city councils

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

EDGEWOOD

Harold Trouten, a resident from Winding Trails, came to the regular meeting to ask council to look into Rumpke’s recycling program, telling council that a regular garbage truck had been picking up the recycling, and compacting it all together, which he didn’t feel was correct for recycling the material.

“We want to do some good for our children, and the future,” he said. “It feels like we’re spinning our wheels. It’s futile. It doesn’t fill me with confidence.”

City Administrator Brian Dehner said he would talk to Rumpke about it and see if there is a problem.

Council also passed a resolution allowing Mayor John Link to sign an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to reimburse the city for work in the city.

FLORENCE

Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon administered the oath of office to Jeff Mallery, who was chosen to be the next Florence Police Chief.

Two rows of Mallery’s family were present to see him sworn in to the new position.

Council listened to the first reading of an ordinance approving changes to the position of Human Resources Coordinator. The position hasn’t been filled yet, but since the position hasn’t

been updated since 2008 the city wanted it ready when they want to fill it.

Council passed a Municipal Order appointing Eric Hall to the Boone County Transportation Improvement District Board.

ERLANGER

Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette read a proclamation declaring a day in the city for Luke Jenkowski, an 8th grade student at St Henry Middle School, whose performance at the State Academic Team competition earned him a score of 33rd place out of 121 in science and 10th out of 121 in Social Studies. He was able to meet the governor and was awarded a medal and a trophy.

Council members passed the second reading of an ordinance awarding the towing franchise to Airport Towing.

They also passed an ordinance raising the amount of money associated with the economic incentive program for small businesses from $5,000 to $10,000, with matching funds, for residents improving the facade of their building.

A resolution passed which approved the Hazardous Mitigation Plan. Approving the plan is necessary in case the city needs to apply for FEMA funds in the future.