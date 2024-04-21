Florence Rotary to recognize 2024 Teacher of the Year Award winners during regular meeting Monday

The Rotary Club of Florence has announced its 2024 Teacher of the Year Award winners.

The Boone County teachers received their recognition based on the nominations of colleagues, students and parents and according to a set of standards determined by Florence Rotary.

“The Rotary Club of Florence is privileged to honor four outstanding teachers as our Teacher of the Year,” said Barb Keeling, Rotary Teacher of the Year Selection Committee Chair. “We are very lucky to have these teachers so committed to the students in our community as they teach and guide them.”

This year’s award recipients are:

• Emily Addington, St. Paul School

• Heather Bloemer, Ryle High School

• Tasha Lovins, Ryle High School

• Nick Milar, Walton/Verona Middle School

All four of the recipients exemplify the the Rotary “Service Above Self” standard in their professional and community environment, inspiring students to engage and learn, while playing active and valuable roles in their communities.

The recipients will be celebrated at the Club’s meeting to be held on Monday, April 22, starting at 11:45 a.m. at the Florence Nature Park Event Center, located at 7200 Nature Park Dr. in Florence. A large crowd is expected for the meeting. Attendees are asked to RSVP online to aid in planning for seating and food accomodations.

Rotary Club of Florence Kentucky