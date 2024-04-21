Free webinar on ‘tackling the immunization crisis’ set by Foundation for Healthy Kentucky

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky’s next “Health for a Change” webinar is titled “Tackling the Immunization Crisis.”

It will be held Wednesday, May 8, from 11 a.m.-noon ET.





The free event will address three main topics, including: why dropping rates of immunizations in children should be considered a public-health crisis; what policies and conspiracies are contributing to the problem; and methods and resources advocates can utilize to improve vaccine access and trust. Click here to register.

“The rise of vaccine hesitancy is creating a public-health crisis in our communities. In Kentucky and across the country we are now seeing cases of diseases that were once thought to be eliminated,” says a foundation news release. “Misinformation and anti-vaccine policies are fostering mistrust, while also making it more difficult to access vaccines in some cases. This webinar will dive into these issues and explore ways advocates and health officials can tackle this crisis.”

The webinar’s scheduled speakers are:

• Dr. Christopher Bolling, volunteer professor of pediatrics, University of Cincinnati; retired pediatrician, Crestview Hills.



• Jessy Sanders, health communicator program manager, Kentucky Rural Health Association – Immunize Kentucky Coalition, and

• Kelly Taulbee, director of communications and development, Kentucky Voices for Health.

Kentucky Health News