Green Umbrella to become one of nation’s largest climate collaboratives — on 25th anniversary

Green Umbrella has announced their expansion to become one of the largest Climate Collaboratives in the United States.

The announcement was made at their Annual Meeting to be held in the University of Cincinnati’s Digital Futures building as part of Green Umbrella’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Formerly a Regional Sustainability Alliance, this transition into a Regional Climate Collaborative will allow Green Umbrella to expand their reach and increase benefits exclusive to members. While their mission will continue to reflect the sustainability and resilience work they have done in the community over the past 25 years, this launch will help Green Umbrella increase the impact of this work across the region.

A Regional Climate Collaborative is a network of businesses, organizations, and governments working across jurisdictional boundaries to take decisive action in the face of climate change. Examples include the San Diego Regional Climate Collaborative, Southeast Florida Climate Change Compact, and Greenest Region Compact.

What this means for Green Umbrella:

Expanding Reach: Over 300,000 people in Greater Cincinnati are currently covered by a climate plan. Transition to the Climate Collaborative model will allow Green Umbrella to expand that coverage to the 2.2 million people across the region.

Hiring 6 New Staff Members: To facilitate this expansion, Green Umbrella has hired 6 new staff members in the last 3 months, filling roles including Regional Climate Collaborative Manager, Director of Development & Marketing, and Greenspace Alliance Manager.

Expanding Member Benefits: As part of the launch, Green Umbrella is adding considerable new member benefits and resources, including capacity-building workshops and collaboration on significant funding opportunities.

Launching Updated Membership Portal: Local governments, schools, businesses, and nonprofits will benefit from access to an updated membership portal that includes an improved membership directory to increase collaboration opportunities, an easy-to-navigate member events calendar, and the ever popular Green Jobs Board.

Benefits to the region:

• Attract and maximize federal funding opportunities

• Improved cross-sector collaboration and capacity building

• Ongoing funding and technical assistance tracking

• Improved access to climate preparedness resources

Green Umbrella