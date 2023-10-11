Holmes High School to partner with Anthem BCBS Medicaid for ‘Dental Days’ screenings October 14

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky has partnered with three community organizations from across the Commonwealth to host October stops on year-long “Dental Days” tour to improve oral health outcomes among individuals in the state.

The October events are scheduled with Christian County Health Department, Holmes High School and King’s Daughters Family Care Center of Cedar Knoll where Anthem Medicaid members will have access to a complimentary dental screening and cleaning.

“Dental Days” is a component of Anthem Medicaid’s “Brighter Smiles, Brighter Futures” campaign. Launched in 2022, the initiative is focuses on promoting the lifelong benefits of good periodontal health and care.

Currently, only 60% of all Kentuckians have visited a dentist or dental clinic in the last year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC also estimates that more than 50% of Kentuckians over 65 have lost at least six teeth due to tooth decay or gum disease, and at least 20% have lost all their teeth. In addition, nearly 18% of all working-age adults and 29% of individuals with lower incomes report that the appearance of their mouth and teeth affects their ability to interview for a job.

Anthem Medicaid is committed to responding to gaps in the delivery of healthcare for its members through innovative access to care programs. In addition to periodontal care, Anthem Medicaid is working hard to reduce rates of colorectal and breast cancers, diabetes, cardiac disease and hypertension and a whole host of health issues.

October “Dental Days” screenings include:

• Christian County Health Department

1700 Canton Street

Hopkinsville, KY 42240

October 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Holmes High School

2500 Madison Ave, Suite 1

Covington, KY 41014

October 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. • King’s Daughters Family Care Center

10650 US-60

Ashland, KY 41102

October 26, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anthem Medicaid members are highly encouraged to call DentaQuest at 1-855-343-7405 (TTY 711) to make an appointment or email them at KYWellnessDay@greatdentalplans.com.

Limited appointments are available, and walk-ins are not guaranteed service.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid