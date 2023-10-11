Ken Harper, 92, to be honored for 70-years as a Covington Rotarian at Founder’s Day event

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Herbert Hoover is inaugurated as the 31st president on March 4th.

The Stock market crash precipitates the Great Depression on October 29th.

The Star-Spangled Banner is adopted as the national anthem on March 3rd.

All these events occurred in 1931.

And one more important thing.

Ken Harper was born.

The 92-year-old Harper is probably best known for his nine-terms as State Representative, his service as Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Information, Chair of Kentucky’s Board of Elections and Acting Secretary of State.

Harper, a 70-year Rotarian, along with two other Covington Rotary members will be honored at the Founders Day Recognition Dinner, Tuesday, November 14, at the Radisson Hotel (668 West Fifth Street, Covington).

For Harper, he might as well have his dinner at a local Waffle House. He not only saw the creation of Waffle House in Northern Kentucky — heck, he was responsible in part for it.

“I was in Commercial Realty at the time,” he said. “I was with Kruempelman Realtors.”

Sundays may be a day of rest – but not then – and certainly not for Kruempelman.

“One member of our staff had to take the Sunday desk, usually once-a-month,” Harper said.

It turned out to be a lucky Sunday – for Ken Harper — and for all those who love their

hash browns scattered, smothered and covered.

“Two guys walked in and talked about sites for their business,” Harper recalled. “Guy Duram was the owner.”

Harper was more than happy to show him three sites – the first in Boone County was Marydale in Erlanger.

“Well, he ended up buying that lot, and the house on it,” Harper said, “And he moved the home, and later donated it back to the church.”

Waffle House was born in Northern Kentucky – and for Ken Harper, working that

Sunday was like winning the lottery.

Harper attended the Kentucky Military Institute in Lyndon, Ky., which like the phone booth and Buffalo nickel is no more. Likewise for his 10th District School which he attended as a native of Latonia.

“I was the first Republican elected as a State Representative in my county, back in 1962,” he said.

He served as Secretary of State from 1971 to 1972 – and, by the way he is a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

The Covington Rotary Club has named an award in his name.

“Should anyone donate $1,000 to the club,” said co-president Dave Meyer, “The award is won. And the monies can be cumulative.”

In fact, close to $40,000 has been accumulated through Harper’s Award, with the funds going to the Covington Rotary Foundation.

He joined the Covington Rotary in 1954, served as President in 1959 and holds the distinction as the longest – and oldest – living member.

And he’ll be honored for his service on November 14.

When asked what was on the menu, he joked it could be scrambled eggs covered with cheese from, where else? Waffle House.

The Covington Rotary Club is the oldest civic organization in Northern Kentucky – and has been operating in Covington since 1920. Covington Rotary is part of Rotary International, with clubs throughout the world. The Covington Rotary Foundation, a 501c3 organization, carries out much of the Club’s charitable mission.

To honor Ken Harper and others on November 14: www.covingtonkyrotary.com

Tickets are $100 per person; Table of eight is $800.