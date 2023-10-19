Kenton County librarian Dagmar Morales named one of 14 PBS KIDS Early Learning Champions

A Kenton County librarian is one of 14 early education professionals honored nationally as a 2023 PBS KIDS Early Learning Champion, an initiative that celebrates passionate educators who work with the nation’s youngest students, from infants to second graders.

Dagmar Morales, a programmer with the Independence branch of the Kenton County Public Library, was selected for the national award owing to her commitment to children and families in Northern Kentucky and her efforts to create effective events and workshops that reach out to Spanish speaking families.

A native of Puerto Rico who made a career change into the library world in 2017, Morales said she was “honored, but most of all humbled” to be selected for the award, which was first established in 2018 and has recognized 52 early learning educators since its inception.

“Once I started doing programs for the Spanish speaking community, I found a purpose that guides me in the professional and personal aspects of my life,” Morales said.

Morales was nominated for the national award by KET, which has partnered with the Kenton County Public Library through the Ready To Learn grant that provides young children and families access to high quality learning experiences.

A recent example: As part of her Spanish Storytime sessions at the library, Morales screened an episode of the PBS KIDS program Alma’s Way in which the lead character visits Puerto Rico. Morales sought to create “a special and authentic experience for the families” in attendance by bringing in some of her favorite Puerto Rican treats as well as an authentic Bomba dress for the children to see up close.

As a 2023 PBS KIDS Early Learning Champion, Morales will help contribute to the design of family learning and professional development resources and connect with other educators across the nation to continue their work utilizing resources from PBS and PBS KIDS to promote learning opportunities for children and families.

To learn more about KET, visit KET.org.

KET