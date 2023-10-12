KSO to open 32nd season October 28 with of Dr. Divertimento at NKU’s Greaves Concert Hall

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will open its 32nd season October 28 with Dr. Divertimento, and over 200 years of unplugged party music.

The divertimento — a light-hearted musical form, which often included dance tunes — was normally performed by smaller groups of musicians in the 18th century to accompany indoor and outdoor banquets and social events. Composers of the 20th century then brought these party beats to ballet and orchestral music.

The Saturday evening program will open with Mozart’s Divertimento in D for oboe, horns and strings followed by Bartok’s Divertimento for strings. Following intermission, Stravinsky’s homage to Tchaikovsky will bring the entire orchestra on stage for the Divertimento from The Fairy’s Kiss, before closing with Bernstein’s rambunctious Divertimento, written for the Boston Symphony.

While not quite the zaniness of Spike Jones, Tom Leher, Ray Stevens, or Weird Al Yankovic, Dr. Demento — whose college thesis compared operas of Berg and Debussy — would likely approve of the KSO’s whimsical pairings and program title.

The KSO and Dr. Divertimento begins at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 28 at Greaves Concert Hall on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

For additional info and tickets, visit kyso.org or call 859-431-6216.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra