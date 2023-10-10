KY Cabinet for Health and Family services seeking nominations for 2023 Governor’s Service Award

If you know an extraordinary Kentuckian or group that works diligently to improve the lives of others, now is the time to nominate them for the 2023 Governor’s Service Awards.

This is the 28th year for the annual service awards, which recognize the contributions of Kentuckians to their fellow citizens. Each year, a special ceremony is held to publicly honor the recipients and others who have given to their communities through volunteering and service without expectation of reward or commendation.

“The individuals, national service members, groups, nonprofits and businesses that will be recognized have proven there is nothing that can’t be done when we work together for a greater good,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “They have poured their hearts into helping others with no expectation of anything in return. And for that, our communities and state are in a better place. Thank you to all volunteers for letting your light shine throughout our commonwealth. You are such an important part of Team Kentucky.”

To honor individuals and groups and to highlight the impact of volunteerism and service, Serve Kentucky, an agency of the cabinet, is accepting award nominations. Submit nominations online or learn more at serve.ky.gov. The award nomination deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 1.

“We are proud to recognize a remarkable group of residents who are an inspiration when it comes to helping others,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander. “Their service strengthens communities and makes our state more resilient. Think about who these contributors are in your own communities. Then, take a few minutes to fill out and submit a nomination form to help give someone well-deserved recognition.”

Serve Kentucky Executive Director Joe Bringardner said the state service commission advocates for and helps support effective volunteer program management, administers Kentucky’s AmeriCorps national service programs and recognizes volunteer service across the state through its annual Governor’s Service Awards. Working together – through communication, cooperation and collaboration—volunteers can improve their own lives as well as the lives of others in their communities.

“Volunteerism makes a significant impact on Kentucky’s ability to meet so many local needs,” said Bringardner. “Whether it be volunteer service, national service, military service or public service – it is invaluable, and it is our honor to show appreciation for those who give their time to improve the lives of fellow Kentuckians. Volunteers embody the spirit of Team Kentucky, and we look forward to seeing the great things that will continue to be accomplished in the future.”

Research conducted by Serve Kentucky in 2021 shows that 71% of Kentuckians volunteer in one or more settings.

To qualify, volunteer service must have been performed in Kentucky, serving primarily Kentuckians. Individuals and groups may be nominated in only one category. Award categories spotlight the contributions of individuals, businesses and groups. Volunteer awards include youth, adult, senior and veteran. Group awards include general, youth, nonprofit, civic association and faith-based. Other categories honor national service, such as AmeriCorps and lifetime achievement.

Award winners from the previous five years are ineligible for this year’s awards. Independent panels of reviewers score nominations using an assigned judging worksheet. The awards committee will consider top-scoring nominations in each category and will collectively decide the winners.

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services