John Schickel: Boone County serves as the tip of Kentucky’s economic develpment golden triangle

In economic development and business, we often talk about the golden triangle in Kentucky. This refers to the three economic centers of our state: greater Louisville, greater Lexington and greater Northern Kentucky.

The reality is the economic engine of greater Northern Kentucky is Boone County and Florence. We are indeed very blessed.

Boone County has a strong workforce participation rate and many companies call it their home, while many others are looking to locate here. We also have one of the healthiest counties with the lowest unemployment rates.

Our county is bucking the trends of other parts of the state with our 3.8 percent unemployment rate, which makes Boone County the best in the region and the top six in the entire state. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, we have the strongest workforce participation rate in the state.

With these blessings come responsibilities. I am happy to see some recently created organizations promoting Boone County and Florence businesses.

The Hebron Business Association, Boone County Business Association, and the newly created Boone County Business Council of the NKY Chamber of Commerce are all welcome additions.

As chair of the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee, which all business regulation in the Kentucky General Assembly goes through, I look forward to working with these organizations and others to ensure Boone County and Florence continue to have a top-notch business environment.

With feedback from these groups, we can only grow stronger.

Economic development and quality of life in Boone County — with its low taxes, good school systems, and being a leader in economic investment — is a shining star for Kentucky and is the tip of the golden triangle here in Northern Kentucky.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.