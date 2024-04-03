City briefs: Florence honors Chief Grau; Park Hills discusses budget; Taylor Mill discusses new park

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

FLORENCE

Police Chief Tom Grau was greeted with a standing ovation after Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon read a proclamation relating all the good things he has done in the city, and declaring, after 29 years of service, that May 1 will be Tom Grau day in the city.

Council approved the first reading of an ordinance changing the name of Holiday Drive to Betsy Conrad Way. Betsy Conrad’s husband Steve, and family and friends were present to witness the honor for Betsy. Councilmembers Mel Carroll and David A. Osborne both made statements praising the contributions Betsy Conrad made to the city.

Council also approved the renaming a portion of Cardinal Drive and Commerce Place to Tom Gill Way.

Cadet Nathan Wells of West Point introduced himself to council and told them he could answer any questions about what life is like at West Point.

Betsy Rossi came to ask council if they would rethink the rules about having honeybees in her yard. Alex Evans asked council if they would consider leaving lights on at the skate park at night so kids could skate longer.

PARK HILLS

Park Hills city council met virtually last week to go over the details of their new budget.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt explained that the city entered into a deal for phones for the police and fire department. First Net is a division of AT&T and they have a deal on phones for first responders.

It was also suggested that the city consider raising the salary for the Fire Chief, Scott Rigney.

“When I compare the work that he does, his presence in the city, the experience he brings, and the work he does on grants, I think the stipend for the chief should be $2,000,” said Councilmember Pam Spoor.

The mayor agreed.

TAYLOR MILL

Taylor Mill commissioners met to discuss several issues currently in the city. Construction on the new Park Stage will begin within the next 30 days. The base will be constructed by the public works department first, and then a band shell will be added in the summer. The project will be funded in part by a LWCF grant, which is Land and Water Conservation Fund, and will make certain that a permanent stage will be in Pride Park.

The very first concert on this stage is set to be on July 17 and will feature the country band Blacktop Rodeo.

Commissioners discussed the drainage issues that several streets that have ditches are experiencing. They found that if the residents want to have their ditches cleaned or repaired, or have a pipe installed, they can notify commissioners who can partner with the homeowner and SD1 for their Cost Share Program. This is a program where the city pays a third of the cost, SD1 pays a third, and the homeowner is responsible for the remaining third.

The Public Works department will be starting concrete repair and replacement in the Taylor Creek subdivision beginning April 1.