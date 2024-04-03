Turfway Park Winter/Spring Meet concludes with more than 17% increase in all-sources handle

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming concluded its memorable 50-day Winter/Spring Meet on Saturday, boasting a solid 17.1% increase in all-sources handle and awarding competitors $18.8 million in prize money.

In total, more than $170 million was wagered at the meet, nearly $25 million more than 2023. Along with the sizable handle increase, the connections who raced at Turfway Park were handsomely rewarded with $18.8 million in prize money across 438 races (includes funds from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund). Turfway Park operated two additional days than 2023 and saw an increase of 152 starters.

“Our successful season at Turfway Park would not be possible without the support of all owners, trainers, jockeys and horseplayers,” said Chip Bach, general manager at Turfway Park. “The racing product at Turfway Park has continued to thrive, thanks to the continued investments from Churchill Downs Incorporated and our dedicated staff here at Turfway Park.”

Turfway Park’s season was highlighted by the outstanding performance of Amerman Racing’s Endlessly in the $700,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade III), capping a record-setting day at the venue. The Jeff Ruby Steaks once again served as a Road to the Kentucky Derby Championship Series event, awarding Endlessly 100 qualifying points toward the 150th running of the $5 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (GI). The Jeff Ruby Steaks also helped runner-up West Saratoga qualify for the “Run for the Roses” where he earned 50 points and secured his spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Luan Machado was a dominant force in the rider standings throughout the Winter/Spring Meet, tallying 62 wins from 289 starts. Machado’s win total was 25 more than runner-up Gerardo Corrales with his mounts earning an impressive $2.3 million. This was Machado’s fourth leading rider title at Turfway Park.

Trainer Eric Foster notched his first title at Turfway Park, winning 15 races from 86 starts. Foster finished one win ahead of Brad Cox and three in front of Juan Cano and John Ennis. Foster’s horses banked $837,777 in purse money while winning at 17%.

Christina Estvanko and Margo Scott led all owners with eight wins. The partnership’s horses made 37 starts while earning $176,177. The duo finished two wins in front of Dede McGehee and Ruis Racing.

Horses will remain stabled at Turfway Park throughout the spring and summer with racing set to resume on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

For more information about racing and gaming from Turfway Park, visit www.Turfway.com.

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming