Severe storms update: Governor, declared state of emergency, provided overview of state’s damage

After declaring a state of emergency as severe storms continue to sweep through the Commonwealth on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to protect Kentucky families.
“We have more severe weather on the way, and the most important thing we can do right now is make sure everyone has a plan to stay safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are thankful to those who are working to keep others informed – as well as our first responders and utility and transportation workers who are restoring power and clearing roadways.”
The storms, which started Monday, April 1, continue to produce heavy rain, hail, lightning, tornadoes and intense damaging winds across Kentucky. In Northern Kentucky, some schools were dismissed early Tuesday, sirens were hear throughout the area warning of severe weather, a tornado watch was declared until 10 p.m., but most showers and thunderstorms were over by 9 p.m.
Storm updates provided by the Governor include:
• No reported injuries.
• The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Nelson County and an EF-1 tornado in Anderson County. A review is ongoing in Mercer County.
• Damage reported in Anderson, Bath, Ballard, Bourbon, Boyd, Carter, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Greenup, Kenton, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mercer, Montgomery, Nelson, Powell, Union and Woodford counties
.
• Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center.
• Written disaster declarations have been received from Boyd County; Greenup County; city of Ashland and city of Catlettsburg.
• Verbal disaster declarations have been received from Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Jessamine and Kenton counties and the city of Villa Hills.
• Current power outages: 31,650.
• Gov. Beshear closed all Executive Branch state office buildings Tuesday, April 2, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT.
• The Governor activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect Kentuckians from overpriced goods and services as they clean up and recover from the storms. Consumers can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.
• Emergency managers and other emergency personnel, including Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, are responding.
Gov. Beshear reminds Kentuckians to check traffic conditions before traveling at GoKy.ky.gov, as some roads are blocked due to downed trees and power lines.
The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.
The Governor has set another update for 12:30 p.m. today.
The National Weather Services predicts the following for the NKY Region: