Mike Tussey: Follow that dream and never look back — Dusty Rhodes certainly followed that path

Once upon a time there was a 13-year-old boy from Syracuse, New York who had a dream of being on the radio.

He knew he was young, he also knew that his dream job likely wouldn’t be happening to him. So, he set a goal of working as hard as he could and even came up with a plan. The plan was to ride his bike to the radio station and this ask if could be involved in helping out with anything that needed to be done. Surprisingly enough, he was given a simple responsibility of answering the station phone.

While at the station he watched and listened closely to the DJ’s and how they performed their duties.

That young boy was DUSTY RHODES.

Around Christmas 1955 Dusty began his broadcasting career at WOLF in Syracuse while at Eastwood High where he graduated with the Class of 1957. He moved on to college at Syracuse University and while there worked at the college stations WNDR AND WAER FM and WONG of Oniedia, New York as well.

During Dusty’s senior year of 1961 he joined the staff of WHEN TV in Syracuse assigned to production. By now, Dusty’s dream was percolating very well. He was in the profession and learning more and more each day.

A year later in 1962, there was a hit movie starring Elvis Presley entitled “FOLLOW THAT DREAM.”



Dusty Rhodes was indeed following his dreams believing that if you can dream it – you can do it.

Dusty graduated from Syracuse University in 1961 with a B.S. Degree in Communications Art from the School of Speech and Dramatic Art. The Table of Success was indeed set. The sky was the limit for young Dusty and somehow he felt that it was.

Recently, I had an opportunity to spend time with Dusty and chat about how it all began years ago.

Q: It turns out that 1961 was an incredible year for you and the Good Guys at WSAI – what was the key to it all?



Our Top 40 sound was personality driven with a very tight music format. A huge plus for us was the local news operation with reports on the format clock at :15 and at the :45 minute marks while counter programming the other stations. Our sound was complimented by a great 5,000 watt signal covering our market both night and day.



Q: 1964 the 5 WSAI “Good Guys” worked with THE BEATLES at an incredible concert at Cincinnati Gardens. You were there, what memories still linger even today after all these years?



Looking back, just being there and hearing their incredible sound along with the thousands of screaming fans did indeed bring memories of a lifetime. I loved it.

Q: Many DJ’s of your era used their affable personalities and magnetism to forge their success. What did Dusty Rhodes do to reach his audience?

It’s hard to say, I loved the music and the interaction with our listeners at our many sock hops. A huge plus was being On the Air at night when the teens were indeed listening was huge for our station.

Q: Early in your career when it all began back in 1951, did you have a mentor; a special person that you leaned on for guidance and was always there for you?

Gene Nelson was the guy that hired me when he became Program Director at WSAI. I was his control – op when he part – timed at WOLF when he was attending Syracuse University. I also value the friendship and support of Randy Michaels who started me on the weekend oldies shows of the 70’s.



Q: Any regrets along the way?

It would have to be leaving WSAI in 1966 to go to CKLW in Detroit. It was a bad move, but a great learning experience.



Q: You’re back On the Air now, that has to feel great and I bet you still look forward to getting behind the Mic and playing those hits.

I’ve done the weekend oldies shows for over 50 years. Sunday nights on WKRC in the 70’s, WLW in the 80’s, WGRR in the 90’s as well as the morning shows of WSAI ( 1530 ) 2003-2005 and WDJO 2006-2009. Presently, on Sundays I can be heard on the WNKR 106.7 – The Oasis in Northern Kentucky, WDTZ 98.1 FM in Delhi Township 6PM-12M, Z98 FM 6PM-12M and also WMKV 89.3 in Cincinnati 9PM-12M.

Leaving regular scheduled programs allowed me to work on recording my “specials” which now total of 60 – six hour theme shows. My annual Christmas Show is now heard across the country including WGN in Chicago. They are currently their 63rd year.

Q; Another parallel of your success in life is your career in politics. How did that come about?

I was always interested in politics and I began as a Delhi Township Trustee when I was elected I 1969. I was elected County Auditor in 1990.

• How many years did you serve Hamilton County and I understand, you just recently retired?

I served 8 four-year terms. I was first elected by just 4,000 votes and later by a 100,000 plurality before running twice un-opposed. My last campaign was in 2018 and I won by 2-1.

• A few years ago a Lunch Group was formed and today are known as “The Super Stars” and they meet every three months. You became an early member of this group that consists of may Broadcasting Legends and Hall of Famers. I am sure you have thoughts about the camaraderie and friendship with so many of the group such Jim LaBarbara, Marty Brennaman and Randy Michaels.

I really look forward to the Super Stars Luncheons and just being there with all the great broadcasters that gather is really a lot of fun. So many ultra-talented people and it’s just great to share the laughs, memories and stories of our careers over all the many years.

A legendary octogenarian

So, today Dusty Rhodes, a Legendary Octogenarian who continues to follow his dreams while sharing his talents and insights to his thousands of fans while On the Air.

Dusty was greatly honored during his long career by these two major recognitions:

· In 1965 he was named “Cincinnati’s Most Popular DJ by Billboard Magazine

· 2001 he was inducted into the very prestigious Ohio Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Dusty and his wife Jo Ann will celebrate their 61st Wedding Anniversary later here in 2024.

Since meeting Dusty a few years ago, we have become close friends and indeed share a ton of life’s experiences in common. There are four words that make Dusty and me smile every time we hear them because of the magic feeling that goes with them – “You’re On the Air!”

Dusty is one of those living legends who fills the airways with the hits and is incredible talent every time he opens the Mic. Take the time, find Dusty On the Air and just sit back and smile, you’ll be glad you did.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.