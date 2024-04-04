Dan Weber’s Just Askin’: Where could NKU’s Warrick go and how many HS baseball leaders from here?

NKU’S WARRICK STIRRING LOTS OF INTEREST

After his four years at NKU and leaving as the Norse’s all-time career scoring leader, Marques Warrick is attracting lots of top Division I attention with another year of eligibility. The 6-2 shooting guard, who averaged 19.9 points a game as a senior, has heard from the likes of Indiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Cincinnati, Xavier, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and the College of Charleston, according to The Portal Report.





A career 34.7 percent shooter from three-point range, Warrick’s drop-off from 38.2 percent from long range as a junior to 29.8 percent as a senior is one question for teams. But for an athlete who has made it clear he wants to play at the next level, moving on to many of these programs would be the right step to get there. And one that would have everyone who knows Marques rooting for him.Maybe it shouldn’t surprise us after the way UK basketball was ushered out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round by NKU’s Horizon League conference mate Oakland. But the reports are that UK has a serious interest in the best player in the Horizon, Milwaukee junior guard. In a split series with NKU, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound Freeman scored 41 points (15 at NKU, 26 at Milwaukee) and a record 103 points in four Horizon Tourney games. And yes, he could play for UK.Maybe it’s the fact that Northern Kentucky teams have won just two state baseball championships in the last 61 years (Holmes 1963 coached by) and Covington Catholic, 2002, coached by). Maybe it’s that there’s much less inter-region play in baseball than in basketball and volleyball. Maybe it’s something else since Northern Kentucky teams have certainly crashed the state polls ceilings in basketball, volleyball and football, for certain, in recent years.

But baseball. That’s a tough one. This week’s Max Preps Top 25 has just two Northern Kentucky teams on the list this first week of April. Simon Kenton (9-1) is No. 10. Unbeaten CovCath (8-0) is No. 12.

Not that Northern Kentucky teams haven’t come close with five straight local teams — from 2014 through 2018 — finishing as runners-up in the state tournament. They were Simon Kenton in 2014 and 2017 under Troy Roberts, Highlands in 2015 and 2018 under Jeremy Baioni and Campbell County under Steve Schweitzer in 2016.

Louisville Trinity (12-1) is No. 1. Bowling Green (11-0) and Louisville Ballard (12-1) are Nos. 2-3. Here are the rest of the Top 25: 4) Louisville Eastern; 5) Boyd County (7-1); 6) Greenwood (8-0); 7) Boyle County (9-1); 8) Taylor County (8-0); 9) Anderson County (10-1); 10) Simon Kenton (9-1); 11) McCracken County (6-2); 12) Covington Catholic (8-0); 13) Madison Central (6-3); 14) Raceland (11-0); 15) Corbin (8-2); 16) Pleasure Ridge Park (9-1); 17) South Laurel (10-2); 18) Owensboro (5-1); 19) West Jessamine (4-1); 20) Muhlenberg County (9-1); 21) Rowan County (12-0); 22) Frederick Douglass (6-3); 23) South Warren (8-3); 24) Scott County (8-3); Graves County (11-1).



