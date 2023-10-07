Ky Department of Fish and Wildlife now accepting applications for 2024 elk hunting drawing

Hunters lucky enough to be drawn to hunt during Kentucky’s 2023 elk hunt season are afield this fall, taking their shot at the largest elk herd east of the Rocky Mountains. Now prospective 2024 elk hunters may apply for their opportunity even while the current season is going on – earlier than the previous annual start date of Jan. 1.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has extended the elk hunt permit application period to afford hunters the convenience of applying while purchasing other big game hunting license and permits. Past surveys of applicants indicated that a top reason hunters didn’t apply every year was because of simply forgetting and missing the deadline as a result; applicants also expressed support for an earlier opening to the application window. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has responded by extending the application period to afford hunters much more opportunity to enter the drawing, whenever it’s top of mind for them.

Kentucky’s annual elk permit application period now opens Aug. 1, a year before the hunts, and continues through April 30 in the year of the hunts. This increases the application period length from four months to nine months.

Hunters applying in the fall and winter should remember they are not applying for that season’s hunts.

Applications may be purchased wherever hunting licenses are sold, or online at fw.ky.gov through MyProfile.

Hunting permits offered through the quota drawing include bull firearms, cow firearms, either-sex crossbow/archery, and youth either-sex (with any hunting method). Each application costs $10 for residents and non-residents. Hunters may apply for all three permits if desired, and youths may apply for all four.

After results of the drawing are announced in May, elk permits must be purchased before midnight (Eastern) June 15 each year. Unclaimed permits carry into the department’s new loyalty redraw, a secondary drawing for those who have applied the most years without ever being selected.

After completion of the 2023 general elk hunt drawing, 15 unclaimed elk permits were subsequently awarded to hunters selected through the loyalty redraw.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s elk program coordinator John Hast said that traditionally 5- 10% of available elk permits go unclaimed each season. Following implementation of the loyalty redraw, all permits for the 2023 elk hunting season were awarded, thus maximizing hunter opportunities to pursue elk in Kentucky.

Five hundred elk permits will be available for the 2024 season.

Consult the department’s annual Hunting and Trapping Guide for current season dates, elk hunting areas and other requirements. Visit the department’s online elk hunt FAQs for additional details about Kentucky’s elk hunting seasons.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources