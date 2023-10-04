Mike Tussey: 10 essential factors that require zero talent — but could change your entire career

No matter where you are within your career and your status of success, you sometime get the feeling there’s a problem and you’re puzzled. You may feel that you are being overlooked or just didn’t have the opportunities that others have been given.

These concerns are real and certainly merit attention. Sometimes, you may have even entertained the thought of resigning and moving elsewhere.

Through my long careers, I discovered some intangibles that made good common sense and just could be factors that place you in a positive light with your employer.

Here are 10 essential factors that require zero talent-but could indeed change your future status with your employer:

• BEING ON TIME: Being late for anything you are responsible for may seem insignificant especially if it begins your work day. It is not trivial. Always give yourself plenty of time to arrive for the beginning of your work day responsibility. Take into consideration, traffic, distance to your job; always give yourself a little extra time to make it on time. Cell phones today make it easy to call ahead if you’re probably not going to be on time. Check the traffic information on your cell. Always have an alternate route.

• WORK ETHIC: Every employer within a corporation or even a small business; has insights of performance from each employee. Certainly, one of those ethics is the aforementioned being on time for your responsibility. Remember to take pride in your position and always give it your all. Your assignments are always being monitored by your supervisor.

There are days when you have concerns away from the work place and they naturally grab your concentration and you bring it to work mentally and physically. Be sure to keep these at a bare minimum while fulfilling the your duties.

• EFFORT: Whatever your job description may be, you were given your position because someone within likes what they saw and have high expectations. This is predicated on your resume, education, skills, experience and talent. It’s up to you to give it all you got. You have heard the adage of 110%; that’s what’s expected every day you pass through the front door of your employer.

• BODY LANGUAGE: Sometimes in our society we are judged without a word ever being spoken. While on the job, remember to always project a professional appearance by your attire. Keep in mind, facial expressions and how you react to good news or bad news in regard to your position. Leave any profanity where it belongs. Remember your dress code. Dress according to your company’s policies whether it’s professional, corporate casual, or uniforms. Be sure they are always clean and pressed.

• ENERGY: Your energy can and will open many doors for you. When you are given an assignment or a position, always perform with positive energy. Don’t overdo it, but show company pride with smiles and good vocabulary. There will be days when you just can’t dial up a lot of energy. When that happens, do the very best you can and keep focused. Tomorrow is another day. Go for it.

• ATTITUDE: Funny thing about attitudes, they seem to come in all sizes; both good and bad. A good positive attitude can propel you on your road to success; a bad attitude can and will doom your future. The term “Attitude Adjustment” is something you want to keep a safe distance from. If it comes your way from your supervisor or boss, you have a problem that needs your immediate attention. Your attitude should be that you are a chosen one, chosen because you have the keys to success. Be sure and keep that good attitude through your years, the dividends will be many.

• PASSION: If you see someone excelling at their job or position, you will also hear that he or she has a tremendous “passion” for the job. Where does passion come from? It comes from within mentally with the satisfaction of possessing your dream position. You have arrived and you know it. You will do whatever it takes to perform your duties with nothing less than being the best at what you can do. Passion is noticeable by your employer, your co-workers and those who admire you for your excellence. Passion will take you far.

• BEING COACHABLE: This sounds like if you were on the playing field and you are being told to listen to your team’s coach for good advice. In any work environment, there is always the element of teamwork. Success is measured by solid performance and your boss is the Coach! Listen closely to what he or she may tell you. Be sure and ask key questions, agree to conform with company policies or issues of performance. Always be receptive to changes and requests from management for changes that will not only benefit the company but you as well.

• DOING EXTRA: This is where that phrase “110%” kicks in. When you are asked to work overtime, do so with a smile and a thanks ! If you can’t accept the extra hours or assignment, show regret and take the next opportunity. Management always uses a barometer of names they can count on for extra duty and success. Trust me, they come to know who they can count on. When opportunity is knocking on the door -OPEN IT!

• BEING PREPARED: Throughout my long careers; the success that I attained without a doubt came from preparation. It can take you to the next level of success. Every position in any workplace has strict job descriptions and mandates of performance.

Preparation may have a bit of latitude that yields flexibility to a minimum. For instance, if my next assignment on ESPN+ for NCAA basketball was set for an upcoming date, I would began research and development for both teams that usually would take 4-5 days. By Game Day’s tip off, I knew via extensive research, all there was to know about each team. Why would I spend so much time in preparation? The answer is simple. There is strength in information and I had access to it all in a blink of an eye.

Whatever assignment is given at the workplace; evaluate it and look into it deeply. If there are expectations from your assignments, be sure and do your homework. This too, will pay many dividends.

The Boy Scouts of America knew exactly what they were doing when they adopted their slogan – BE PREPARED!

These 10 Elements of Success can be a roadmap that’s usable in any career you may be seeking or presently enjoy.

Remember, your career is indeed a blessing and it will be what you make it to be. So, when it time to begin your work day, always give it 110%.

The Key to Success is yours, use it wisely.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.