Ohio River Conservation Corridor to restore, preserve hundreds of acres along 1.2 miles of Ohio River

The Boone Conservancy will officially launch its Ohio River Conservation Corridor today in Petersburg.

This important project will restore and preserve hundreds of acres along 1.25 miles of the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky. In doing so, the project will create a protected riparian corridor for native plant and animal species by connecting to 3,000 already protected acres across the river in Indiana and Ohio.

The unique location is the home of a large canopy forest, streams, wetlands, endangered species and important historical and cultural resources, including connections to the Underground Railroad, significant tribal sites and America’s 250th.

Attendees at the launch at 2311 Lawrenceburg Ferry Road in Petersburg will include Lee Andrews, US Fish & Wildlife Kentucky Field Supervisor; Bob Porter, District Field Director with the Office of Congressman Thomas Massie; KY State Senator John Schickel, KY State Representative Steve Rawlings, Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore; Boone County Commissioners Jesse Brewer, Chet Hand and Kathy Flaig; as well as representatives from many conservancy partners including Kentucky Division of Water, Northern Kentucky University, the Ohio River Way, Oxbow Inc., and more.

Christy Noll is executive director of the Conservancy.

Established in 1999, The Boone Conservancy is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of the unique natural and cultural resources of Northern Kentucky.

The conservancy strives to increase the outdoor recreational opportunities for Northern Kentucky residents and visitors. As a land trust, the conservancy is the steward of more than 1,000 acres of natural land in the region and leases two of its properties to Boone County Fiscal Court to operate as county parks.

The Boone Conservancy partners with many local and national organizations including the National Park Service, US Fish & Wildlife and Northern Kentucky University and assists these organizations to hold conservation easements and develop regional programs.

