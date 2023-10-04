‘Unity in Diversity’ event celebrates Community Montessori’s Islamic neighbors, honors Mary Noll

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It’s an event for all people. And, more importantly – it’s all about love.

Unity in Diversity – A Community Event Celebrating Our Islamic Neighbors is how the October 13th gala is billed.

It’s a celebration of love, culture and peace at the Starlit Sanctuary, 501 Greenup Street in Covington.

The brainchild of Anthony and Mary Pat Noll was a scholarship fund, formed two years ago.

“My sister – Mary Ann – passed away on her fifth birthday,” Anthony Noll told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “She died accidently at home.”

And with the passing of Mary Ann – came the birth of her scholarship fund.

“It’s a free event and donations are certainly accepted,” Anthony said. “Those monies will benefit the endowed scholarship at Community Montessori Covington in partnership with Horizon Funds to support education for peace.”

Noll said the event will be open from 6-7:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served.

“It’s meant to be an informative session,” he said. “There will be a presentation by the Islamic Association of Cincinnati.”

So, Anthony, how did that connection take root?

“Some 40 years ago,” he said, “I met and became friends with Michael Wolfe. He was born and raised in Wyoming, Ohio. He was raised Jewish, and converted to Islam as an adult.”

And that bond grew.

“He (Michael) is a published author and has produced films for PBS. He lives in California now.”

But, Wolfe plans to be part of the evening’s presentation. In fact, Noll said Wolfe plans to show some clips of his PBS Film – “The Great American Muslim Trip.”

The Mary Ann Noll Scholarship Fund at Community Montessori Covington – in partnership with Horizon Funds – has raised over $100,000, says Noll.

The event will certainly honor Noll’s late sister – Mary Ann while honoring Wolfe and the Islamic Community and the winner – the scholarship beneficiary – Community Montessori Covington.

“We like raising money for this cause through a grass-roots, individual program,” Noll said.

And the venue – the 1866 former United Methodist Church building – is the perfect backdrop. Now home to Community Montessori, the church is also rented out for weddings and banquets — with the monies, of course, benefiting the school.

The school itself is an interesting story. Community Montessori opened in 2020, according to Ana Noll – Anthony’s daughter and a teacher at the school.

“We have four classroom teachers or as they’re known in Montessori– Directress,” she said.

As for Montessori, Ada says there are several in Northern Kentucky. Her school, she said, has students from three-years-of-age to eighth grade.

Montessori Schools, she notes, are accredited through the Montessori Society. The Commonwealth of Kentucky then recognizes the accreditation after three years.

Maria Montessori was an Italian physician, educator, and innovator, acclaimed for her educational method that builds on the way children learn naturally. She opened the first Montessori school – the Casa dei Bambini, or Children’s House – in Rome on January 6, 1907. The first Montessori school in the United States opened in 1911, in the home of a prominent banker in Scarborough, New York.

The Mary Ann Noll Scholarship award will be given to a deserving student at the Covington a school to memorialize Mary Ann’s 75th birthday.