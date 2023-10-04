AAA offers some tips — and trips — to help you enjoy the perfect autumn leaf-peeping getaway

Summer may be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean the desire for a road trip has fallen by the wayside. AAA booking data suggests enthusiasm for new experiences and locations continues long after Labor Day and that includes trips to view fall foliage. With fall break on the horizon for many, leaf peeping and other fall vacation activities are just around the corner.

“While summer is a popular time for extended road trips, fall is popular for those weekend getaways,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “For travelers, it’s the perfect time to pack the car and explore the spectacular beauty unique to the fall season.”

Enjoy the State’s Colorful Forests

If you’re craving some time to enjoy the great outdoors this fall, but are short on time or don’t want to travel beyond the commonwealth’s borders, take a fall road trip and enjoy Kentucky’s natural beauty, including its colorful fall foliage.

The Kentucky Department of Tourism reminds you don’t need to leave Kentucky to enjoy beautiful fall foliage. While there are beautiful wooded areas to explore across Kentucky, the Daniel Boone Country Region is a favorite destination for those opting for a fall road trip.

The region’s untamed splendor is just as awe-inspiring today as it was in the late 1700s when Daniel Boone explored the area, according to the state’s tourism agency. Considered one of Kentucky’s most magnificent frontiers, the area offers fall visitors breathtaking colorful foliage every autumn. From the Red River Gorge to Cumberland Falls, the region provides a plethora of trails and attractions.

Looking for other ways to enjoy the region this fall? The many lakes and rivers that meander through the region offer seemingly endless opportunities for water recreation, from paddling the Cumberland River to boating on Laurel River Lake.

The best leaf-peeping destinations in the country

While Kentucky offers its own colorful fall splendor, If you’re planning a longer trip to explore new regions outside the Commonwealth’s borders and enjoy fall’s bountiful foliage, AAA has some recommendations for finding nature’s most colorful displays:

1. New Hampshire – Kancamagus Highway

The Kancamagus Highway, or the “Kanc” as locals know it, is one of the best spots for fall foliage in the US. This scenic 35-mile stretch of Route 112 winds through the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, offering stunning views of the colorful autumn landscape with plenty of places to stop and explore. 2. Vermont – Green Mountain Byway

Vermont wilderness covers 75 percent of the state and, with more maple trees than anywhere else in the region, you’ll find the brightest yellows, oranges, and reds. The Green Mountain Byway is a 71-mile corridor that encircles Vermont’s Green Mountains, including Vermont’s highest peak, Mount Mansfield, and the famous mountain pass of Smugglers’ Notch. 3. New York – Hudson Valley

Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in Hudson Valley, New York. The region stretches along the Hudson River from the tip of Manhattan to Albany. Travelers can explore two scenic autumn drives: the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway and the Shawangunk Mountains Scenic Byway, full of brilliant earth tones that emerge from the pines, oaks, maples, and hemlocks. 4. Pennsylvania – Route 6

Route 6 in northeastern PA has been called one of America’s most scenic drives. This magical and tranquil highway along the Keystone State’s northern tier is 400-plus miles of history and heritage, small-town culture, friendly people, and wondrous sights. Head west to the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, Pine Creek Gorge, where gorgeous autumn colors are displayed late into the season. 5. North Carolina – Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway is America’s longest linear park at 470 miles. Its winding path leads travelers along a scenic byway along the Blue Ridge Mountains, stretching 469 miles between Shenandoah National Park and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Known for its stunning foliage display each fall, travelers will find countless opportunities to explore and experience the beauty of the changing season.

Basic vehicle maintenance a must

Fall travelers are encouraged to make sure their vehicles are road ready — especially tires — in anticipation of those leaf-covered roadways made worse by wet weather.

“No one expects to break down, but those who overlook basic vehicle maintenance may find themselves stranded at the roadside, looking for help rather than taking in the scenery,” Weaver Hawkins adds. “While AAA’s intention is always to get members back on the road as quickly and safely as possible, it is important to note that a roadside breakdown is not always a quick fix. It can be both a major disruption and a significant expense. More than half of the summer service calls in Central and Eastern Kentucky required a tow.”

Sightseeing and saving

Vehicle maintenance is not the only opportunity for savings. With the national average for gas still around $3.83/gallon and hotel rooms at a premium, drivers are reminded that mapping out routes and booking accommodations in advance can save time and money.

Put Safety First this Fall

Weaver Hawkins has a few last reminders for fall travelers looking forward to a road trip.

“Follow traffic laws, buckle up and put the phone down,” she said. “We’ve seen an increase in traffic fatalities in Kentucky this year compared to 2022. Those aren’t just numbers. Those are the loved ones of our fellow Kentuckians. Be sure your driving behaviors don’t put you at risk to adding to the list of vehicle crash fatalities. Be sure everyone buckles up, stay focused on the roadway, never drive impaired and pack your patience so you aren’t aggressive behind the wheel.”

AAA Blue Grass