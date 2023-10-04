St. Elizabeth Healthcare to build a new, $125 million hospital in Greendale, IN, adjacent to cancer center

To better meet the current and future health needs of people in Southeastern Indiana, St. Elizabeth Healthcare announced Tuesday that it will build a new, $125 million hospital in Greendale, near I-275.

The new facility will be adjacent to St. Elizabeth Physicians offices and the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center—Dearborn, which is scheduled to open in spring 2024. Design work for the new hospital will begin this fall, with an anticipated opening in 2027.

“When it’s complete, the Greendale campus will offer our patients, providers and associates in Southeastern Indiana quality care in a convenient setting, near interstate 275,” said Garren Colvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

A three-story, state-of-the art 120,000 square foot building is planned. Services will include inpatient care, surgery, emergency department, pharmacy, laboratory, imaging, endoscopy, interventional radiology and cardiac catheterization.

The current location of St. Elizabeth Dearborn will remain open until the new facility is completed. As previously announced, the St. Elizabeth Dearborn birthing center will close, with the last deliveries planned for mid-November. This closure was due to low demand for birthing services in Southeastern Indiana.

“Women’s health services will continue to be offered in Southeastern Indiana,” said Heidi Murley, MD, Executive Vice President, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Chief Executive Officer and President, St. Elizabeth Physicians. “Only deliveries are shifting outside the area. Our St. Elizabeth Physicians office in Lawrenceburg will provide pre and post-natal care, and gynecological care as well. The new Greendale hospital campus will offer breast health screening, gynecological surgery and other outpatient women’s health care.”

St. Elizabeth’s leadership team is currently working with community leaders to evaluate the best use for the Lawrenceburg site once the new facility is completed.

“With a dedicated cancer care center, a full service hospital and specialists, the Greendale campus will offer better access to screenings, diagnosis and treatment,” said Angela Roberts, RN, Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer Dearborn, Site Administrator Dearborn. “As a lifelong resident of Southeastern Indiana, I’m excited about what this development will bring to our community.”

For more information on St. Elizabeth’s services, visit https://www.stelizabeth.com/care/dearborn.