State Administrative Office of Courts says exam for Circuit Court Clerks candidates in ’24 to open Oct. 16

Kentuckians who want to run in the 2024 election for the office of circuit court clerk must register for the required exam by Friday, Nov. 17.



The exam has been revamped under a Supreme Court administrative order. It now consists of 150 questions about material in the Circuit Court Clerks Manual, Circuit Court Clerks Accounting Manual, Circuit Court Clerk Code of Conduct and Judicial Branch Personnel Policies. A general knowledge section has been eliminated from the exam and the code of conduct has been added.

The Administrative Office of the Courts will administer the exam Saturday, Dec. 2, at the AOC building in Frankfort. Examinees have three hours to complete the exam and must score at least 70% to run for office. Current circuit court clerks do not have to take the exam.

To obtain exam materials now and register starting Oct. 16, visit bit.ly/clerkexam.

Voters in each of Kentucky’s 120 counties will elect a circuit court clerk in 2024. More information is available on the Kentucky Secretary of State website under Elections at www.sos.ky.gov.



Circuit Court Clerks Circuit court clerks are responsible for managing the records of Kentucky’s Circuit and District courts. Circuit clerks are constitutionally elected officials from all 120 counties and serve a six-year term. They provide professional recordkeeping, receive money due the courts, pay money to required parties and the state, record legal documents, provide legal documents and other legal materials, maintain the jury system, administer oaths and handle affidavits.

Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts