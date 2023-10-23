New Perceptions teams up with pro volleyball player Morgan Hentz

New Perceptions, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has entered a partnership with professional volleyball player and local hero, Morgan Hentz.

This collaboration aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of those facing intellectual and developmental challenges in our community.

Hentz, a renowned name in the world of professional volleyball, hails from our community, making her a source of inspiration for many aspiring athletes and young individuals.

She is a 2016 graduate of Notre Dame Academy, where she was a four-year letter-winner in volleyball, captaining her team as a junior and senior. Her dedication, achievements, and commitment to giving back to the community align perfectly with the values and goals of New Perceptions.

She played collegiate volleyball at Stanford University, helping Stanford win national championships in 2016, 2018, and 2019. She was named Pac-12 libero of the year for three years and was a three-time-AVCA First Team All American. She was named to the 25-player roster for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League tournament.

The partnership aims to harness the influence of Morgan Hentz’s reputation and standing in the sports world to raise awareness for New Perceptions’ mission and create a ripple of positive change within our community.

With her support, New Perceptions intends to expand its reach and further its mission to empower individuals to reach their full potential. Together, they are making plans to organize various fundraising events, including volleyball clinics and online campaigns, to support New Perceptions’ programs and services.

The partnership between New Perceptions and Morgan Hentz promises a brighter future for our community and a stronger, more inclusive environment for individuals to thrive.