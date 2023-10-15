NKU to host the 15th Young Women Lead program; 700 high schoolers to convene on campus

Northern Kentucky University’s Institute for Talent Development and Gifted Studies is excited to host the 15th annual installment of Young Women LEAD (YWL) Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We are excited to host Young Women LEAD for the 13th year,” said Dr. Kimberly Code, director of NKU’s Institute for Talent Development and Gifted Studies.

“This generation of women will make up half of our work force yet 7 in 10 girls believe they are not good enough or do not measure up in some way, including their looks, performance in school and relationships with family and friends.”

The YWL conference is for high school girls and focuses on Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD). The all-day conference features interactive sessions, keynote speakers and a STEM panel. The conference is free to all participants, and more than 600 students are expected to attend. It will be held in the Student Union.

This year’s keynote speakers include Jamie Watkins, a well-known speaker for young women, emcee Tracy Stokes, and a panel of successful women from the region who represent a variety of STEM careers and passions.

All attendees will have the opportunity to send a postcard to space with Blue Origin’s Club for the Future. Each attendee will receive a postcard that Club for the Future will launch into space and back on a New Shepard rocket and return to you stamped “Flown to Space.”

Registration was on a first-come, first-served basis and was limited to the first 700 registrants. YWL is sponsored by Toyota, Northern Kentucky University, Duke Energy, Magnified Giving, and C&A Home Team.