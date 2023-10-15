BIA names Diane McConnell director of workforce development, lead for Enzweiler

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) has named Diane McConnell, Director of Workforce Development, team lead for the Enzweiler Building Institute and the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades.

“We are ecstatic to have Diane join our team and help to take the Enzweiler Building Institute and the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades to an entirely new level of excellence,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the BIA.

“With her past years of exceptional leadership directing training programs like the Enzweiler Building Institute and the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades, coupled with her emphasis on workforce development and extensive management experience at Job Corps we look forward to a bright future with her at the head of our team that operates both the Institute and the Academy.”

As a dedicated and seasoned workforce professional, Diane has over 25 years of leadership experience in overseeing and managing technical training programs and workforce development. Holding several management positions at various Job Corps Centers, Diane is a visionary leader with a passion for career and technical education. Throughout her Job Corps tenure, she has a proven track record of driving institutional growth, fostering innovation and industry partnerships, and ensuring student success. As the Center Director at the Cincinnati Job Corps Center, Diane oversaw every aspect of the training program operation, from curriculum development to student recruitment and placement. With the help of the Cincinnati Job Corps team, Diane helped move the Cincinnati Center to #14 in the Nation (top 10% in the rankings).

In the Director of Workforce Development role, McConnell remains committed to the transformative power of technical education and continues to inspire the next generation of skilled professionals. Through innovative program development, strategic partnership building, and workforce diversity and inclusion, Diane is dedicated to helping bridge the gap between workforce needs and talent development.

McConnell holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio Northern University and a master’s degree in education and allied professions from the University of Dayton. She is also licensed by the State of Ohio CSWMFT Board as a Professional Counselor.

Since 1967, the Enzweiler Building Institute has been operated by the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky to provide training in the skilled construction trades. The organization operates at two locations, one in Erlanger/Boone County and one in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington and operates a real-life learning lab for the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades located at 1515 Madison Avenue in Covington. The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education, and political action.