BIA NKY announces annual Big Dig event set for March 23 at Boone County Fairgrounds

Staff Report

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky has announced its annual Big Dig by Riegler Blacktop, presented by Newman Tractor and Florence Y’all’s Baseball, will be Saturday, March 23 at Boone County Fairgrounds.

The event will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 5819 Idlewild Road in Burlington. Tickets are $10.00 per person online. A unique all-inclusive VIP opportunity for special pricing of $20 is available, but almost sold out at press time. Children four and under are complimentary.

“The Big Dig is back in 2024 to not only provide an outstanding fun event for our community but to introduce kids and their loved ones to the industry,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of BIA NKY. “The Big Dig represents an exciting opportunity for individuals to explore the diverse and rewarding careers available in the construction industry.”

The Big Dig features heavy construction equipment machines that visitors can operate under the close supervision of trained professionals who work in the trades as their career. Stationary machines are included for those in attendance, especially for those under five years old to enjoy. Other features include a giant sand pile with pre-supplied construction play equipment, concessions, and a with fun and exciting atmosphere for all.

“By showcasing career opportunities in a fun and exciting environment, we hope to inspire the next generation of skilled professionals and support the continued growth of our industry, said Miller. “Our visitors leave with smiles on their faces after their experience and later we hope those same smiles return when they look back at a long and rewarding career in our field of work.”

Learn more about the event or purchase tickets on their website at www.TheBigDigNKY.com.