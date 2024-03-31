NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘n Issues to deal with income-aligned housing as data identifies a need for options

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues: Income-Aligned Housing will held on Tuesday, April 16, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger.



The Northern Kentucky Area Development District shared a data study in September of 2023 that reports current housing in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties is positioned for middle to upper-middle professional incomes, but the affordability for warehouse, service, and low-wage healthcare workers is lacking. Montrose Group LLC’s Director of Economic Development, Wade Williams, leads a discussion with local experts on the importance of range in housing options during April’s Eggs ‘N Issues.



Scheduled Speakers include:

• Brian Miller, Executive VP of the Building Industry Association of NKY, is an expert in issues regarding housing, construction, economics, and more and leads one of the country’s largest builders associations. He serves on the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Council and the Chamber’s Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure Committee with past service on the Northern Kentucky Consensus Committee. He regularly participates in several working groups tasked with land use planning, economic development, infrastructure planning and environmental, housing and development policy for Northern Kentucky and the region.

• Sharmili Reddy, Executive Director at Planning and Development Services of Kenton County, helps provide planning, community development, zoning, code enforcement, and more services across Kenton County. She previously oversaw daily operations for the city of Fort Mitchell. Reddy stays involved with the Northern Kentucky community and has been honored with the American Society of the Public Administrators Greater Cincinnati Chapter’s career achievement award, Outstanding Woman of the Year, YWCA’s Rising Star Award and more.

• Tara Johnson-Noem, Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, leads efforts to serve the eight-county region in the areas of aging and disability services, community development, public administration, and workforce development. Johnson-Noem has a master’s degree in Community Planning from University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree from Centre College in International Relations and Spanish. She previously served as Director of Government Rleations for the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, leading public policy advocacy and volunteer efforts in both Kentucky and Ohio. She’s an active volunteer in the Dan Beard Council, serves on the council’s board of directors, and received a Trailblazer District Award of Merit in 2022.



“If we are to continue to build a strong economy, we need to ensure housing options are available for everyone,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We can’t attract a variety of talent to the region if housing only caters to a certain household income. We need an economy and community where all people can live, work, play, learn and give back.”



Eggs ‘N Issues: Income-Aligned Housing will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; Free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/eggs.