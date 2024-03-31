Fort Thomas Education Foundation presents $72,000 in grants during traditional Grant Patrol this week

The Fort Thomas Education Foundation conducted its annual Grant Patrol this week.

This fun tradition gives the FTEF the opportunity to surprise Fort Thomas Independent Schools (FTIS) teachers who have submitted a FTEF Grant Request with the news that their request has been funded.

This year, the FTEF funded over $72,000 in teacher grants.

This is all due to the generous donations from families and community partners.

Over the course of its 20-year history, the FTEF has funded over $1M in teacher grants. Teachers and administrators will coordinate with the FTEF to make their purchases during the summer so the students can begin using it at the beginning of next school year.



This year’s grant recipients are:



• The HHS Film and Broadcasting Department – A new anchor desk

• Highlands High School – Photography equipment and new stings instruments

• Highlands Middle School – Flight Simulator

• Johnson Elementary – Sensory Room Materials

• Moyer Elementary – Preschool Books

• Woodfill Elementary –Robots upgrades for student classrooms and a grant towards turf for their new inclusive playground



“Each year, because of the generous support and donations from our community, we have the privilege of awarding teacher grants to the staff at FTIS. These grants make our schools stand out among other schools. I’m blessed to be a part of an organization that fully dedicates its resources to giving back to the kids of our Fort Thomas community. We are proud to continue our efforts in supporting our District in any way that we can. I can’t say enough about our amazing and enthusiastic staff and dedicated board members, and I look forward to seeing all that this year’s grants will provide to the students, “said Frank Twehues, FTEF Board President.



Beth Brubaker, teacher at Highlands High School, who was a recipient of the photography equipment said, “Thank you so much to FTEF for this grant. We are forever grateful for the investment in our programs. You allow our students to dream the seemingly impossible and make it a reality.”



The FTEF is a non-profit organization that is committed to enhancing the educational excellence in our public schools. Through our public-private partnership, the FTEF is proud to have impacted the school over $14 million to FTIS schools.

Fort Thomas Education Foundation