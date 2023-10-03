NKY Young Professionals to host 6th annual Bourbon & Boards to introduce service on nonprofits’ boards

Young professionals looking to give back to their local communities on a strategic level are invited to attend Bourbon & Boards, hosted by Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Young Professionals on Tuesday, November 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Newport Car Barn.

The event, originally created after regional young professionals expressed interest in joining nonprofit boards but weren’t sure where to get started, is a way to connect nonprofit executives with the region’s future leaders to recruit for board opportunities.

The 6th Annual Bourbon & Boards event will provide young professionals with the opportunity to learn about available leadership positions, expectations and how board-level engagement can support personal and professional growth while enjoying a drink.

“The Northern Kentucky region is full of young professionals looking for opportunities to serve their community. That’s why we launched Bourbon & Boards – to bridge the gap between these talented individuals and remarkable organizations in need of board members,” said Kyle Frizzell, NKYP Director.

“We’re looking forward to hosting our region’s leaders and inviting them to learn first-hand from nonprofit executives about positions and how joining a board can have a lasting impact on their career and community.”

Jimmy Beatrice, Benefit Advisor with Business Benefits Insurance Solutions and the 2023-24 NKYP Chair agrees.

“Joining a nonprofit board is a great way to not only build leadership skills but to positively influence your community,” said Beatrice. “By branching out and serving nonprofits and their meaningful causes, you will naturally network with other business and community leaders, as well as participate in real life professional development opportunities. Not to mention, these nonprofit’s missions will be impacted for the better with the support of the community’s young business leaders.”

Nonprofit participants include:

• American Cancer Society

• Blue North

• Society of St. Vincent de Paul

• Per Scholas

• Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

• Serenity Recovery Network

• Cincinnati Scholarship Foundation

• Freestore Foodbank

• Core5 Partners

• Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre

• GO Pantry

• Faith Community Pharmacy

• People Working Cooperatively

• Be Concerned

• ION Center

The YP rate to attend Bourbon & Boards is $25. The Chamber member rate is $30. The rate for future Chamber members is $40. Registration is required and available online at www.nkychamber.com/BB.

The host sponsor is Newport Car Barn. The bourbon tasting table sponsors are Augusta Distillery and New Riff Distilling. The NKYP networking sponsor is VonLehman. The NKYP presenting sponsors are Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and St. Elizabeth. The NKYP event sponsors are Deloitte and Scooter Media Co.