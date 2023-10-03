Count down to election day: October 10 is last day to register to vote in November 7 election

In a matter of weeks, Kentucky voters will decide who will lead the state’s executive branch.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Most Kentucky voters will decide statewide office holders, though Fayette County voters in House 93 District can vote in a special election to fill the late Rep. Lamin Swann’s seat.

Constitutional officers on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, agriculture commissioner, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and attorney general. Primary elections were held in May.

To find local polling locations that will be open on Nov. 7, visit govote.ky.gov.

Register to vote

The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky for the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. local time.

Voters may register online through the Kentucky secretary of state’s website.

Absentee ballots

Kentucky voters may request absentee ballots online through the Kentucky secretary of state’s website. The online portal opened Sept. 23. It closes on Oct. 24.

Eligibility requirements for a mail-in absentee ballot can be found on the State Board of Elections website.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk by 6 p.m. local time on Election Day to be counted. Voters can find their local drop-box locations at govote.ky.gov.

Early voting

Early in-person voting begins in late October.

Excused in-person absentee voting will be held Oct. 25-27 and Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Polling locations for these dates can be found on the State Board of Elections website. The board’s website also lists eligibility requirements for excused in-person voting.

No excuse early voting is Nov. 2-4. Polling locations for these dates are listed on the State Board of Elections’ website.

