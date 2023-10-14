TMU’s third annual Saints Serve, a day of service, included 70 projects, 45 organizations, 3,000 hours

This week, Thomas More University closed normal daytime activities on campus, allowing faculty, staff, and students to participate in the third annual Saints Serve, a day of service benefiting local non-profits and charities.

The campus-wide event encourages the Thomas More community to come together and assist those in need throughout Northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati region.

The day is a direct reflection of the University’s mission, as individuals and groups take action to act upon their “responsibility to others” through service projects. Day classes were canceled so that all traditional students could participate.

Students enrolled in online and accelerated programs were also invited to lend a hand.



Over 1,100 Thomas More volunteers comprised of students, faculty, staff, and Board of Trustee members, participated in over 70 projects with more than 45 organizations across the region resulting in more than 3,000 hours of service performed in support of community neighbors.

Organizations that benefited include: BeConcerned, Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery, Bes Point Education and Behavioral Health, Brewhaus Bones, Brighton Center, Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society, Cincinnati Observatory, Cincinnati Recycling & Ruse HUB, the City of Crestview Hills, Cleves Compassion Pantry, Covington Rotary, Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home, Devou Park, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, Empower Youth, Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy, Freestore Foodbank, Go Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, Holy Spirit Parish Outreach Ministry, Hosea House, Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky, Julie Learning Center, Life Learning Center, Lighthouse Youth and Family Services, Loaves & Fishes 4 Unsheltered Homeless of Northern Kentucky, Master Provisions, Mathew 25 Ministries, Milestones Equestrian Achievement Program, New Hope Center, New Life Furniture Bank, ORSANCO, Parish Kitchen, Point Arc, Project Linus, Redwood, River Ridge Elementary School, Rose Garden Home Mission, Santa Maria, Sisters of Notre Dame, Sisters of Divine Providence, St. Vincent de Paul, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, and Wasson Way Trails.



“While promoting dignity, love, and respect for all people, we will take on projects from helping children and families in need, to cleaning and enhancing outdoor spaces as we care for God’s creation and demonstrate our commitment to the earth and sustainability,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., kicking off the day in a video message to participants.

“Please use today’s service learning as an opportunity to reflect. As always, we encourage you to live the University’s mission: to examine your place in the world, your responsibility to others, and the ultimate meaning of life.”

Chillo’s message preceded an opening prayer given by Rev. Gerald E. Twaddell, D. Phil., faculty member and University chaplain.