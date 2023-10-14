Strategies to improve maternal health outcomes in Kentucky — for healthier moms and babies

By Yelena Bagdasaryan

Kentucky Youth Advocates

Achieving optimal maternal health is critical to mothers across the Commonwealth and affects future generations in our communities. Nationally, improving maternal health has been a focus area due to high maternal mortality rates across the country.

Kentucky also experiences similar negative maternal health outcomes.

In 2018, Kentucky’s maternal mortality rate was 40.8 per 100,000 live births. This is significantly higher than the national rate of 17.4.

In 2021 Kentucky was among the states with the most C-section deliveries, which increases risk for maternal mortality.

Kentucky also has some of the largest disparities within maternal health, with Black women in Kentucky experiencing maternal pregnancy-related death at a rate three times that of White women.

Despite these outcomes, evidence shows that more than 90% of maternal mortality cases in Kentucky are considered preventable. Kentucky Youth Advocates has been monitoring steps towards improving maternal health in the Commonwealth and lifting up solutions.

Recently, the Certificate of Need (CON) task force heard discussion on removing the Certificate of Need requirements to establish free-standing birthing centers in Kentucky. The task force heard testimony about the trends around birthing centers across the country and birthing center outcomes.

There are now more than 400 freestanding birthing centers in the United States, and Kentucky is one of eight states that does not offer free standing birthing centers.

Some states, such as South Carolina, have passed laws that eliminated CON requirements for ALL healthcare facilities including birthing centers and West Virginia amended their CON laws to exempt birthing centers and hospitals.

Studies have found that women that gave birth in birthing centers had fewer medical interventions and lower cesarean rates.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recognizes accredited birth centers as an integral part of regionalized care.

Studies show significant cost savings for mothers utilizing birthing centers, particularly among Medicaid patients.

Maternal health is a complex issue that requires different strategies to improve the outcomes for future generations. By having continued conversations around removing current barriers to care, Kentucky can increase accessibility for safe birthing practices and improve maternal health within our Commonwealth.