Bipartisan KY Legislative Ethics Commission dismisses ethics complaint against NKY Rep. Banta

The bipartisan Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission voted unanimously, at its recent meeting, to dismiss an ethics complaint against State Representative Kim Banta, “due to a lack of finding any violation of ethics regulations.”



The complaint was filed on March 29, 2022, by Laura Hartke, a representative of the teacher’s union, KY 120 United AFT.

The complaint alleged that Representative Banta “committed obvious and intentional ethics violation related to her vote on HB 9.”

House Bill 9 provided for a pilot program for two charter schools within the Commonwealth.

“I am pleased that the Commission dismissed this complaint and confirmed that my actions were proper relating to the passage of this charter school legislation,” said Representative Kim Banta.

“It is unfortunate that the teacher’s union, whom is opposed to charter schools, chose to use an unsubstantiated ethics complaint against me as a political stunt to try to stop or delay the Senate from voting on the companion bill in the Senate.”

Both bills passed in the 2022 session approving a pilot program for charter schools in the Commonwealth.

Representative Kim Banta has represented the 63rd District in Boone and Kenton County since 2019. She is a retired educator who served as both a high school principal and as an assistant superintendent for the Kenton County School District.