Florence City Council passed two municipal orders this week authorizing purchases of two properties

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Florence City Council voted to pass two municipal orders Tuesday evening which authorized two separate –but adjoining — real estate purchases of land within the city limits.

The first was a purchase agreement with the Nellie McCarty estate for the property located at 7424 US 42, and the second was a purchase agreement with Frank L. Michel for the property at 7420 US 42 in Florence.

“Together the two properties make up about 3 1/2 acres,” said Florence City Administrator Joshua Hunt. “These are two adjoining properties. The intention behind this acquisition is to stategically master plan the utilization of this land for future community purposes.”

A slide was shown at the meeting that pinpointed the location of the two properties.

They are both across the street from the Florence branch of the Boone County Library, and down one lot toward the US 25 intersection.

“Notably, the housing developments constructed in the 1950’s to the 1980’s seldom allotted space for community amenities such as Parks, community gardens, and general green areas,” Hunt explained. “Consequently, the city consistently assesses available properties with the aim of offering more amenities and community spaces to our residents.”

About seven years ago the city bought the property formerly known as the Florence Nursery, two doors down from the current Florence branch of the library, and next door to the Florence Senior center.

That property has never been developed, although the former administration thought it could have been an alternative for expansion of the Florence library. That property, too, will be masterplanned for community uses.

“The city has allocated funds both for the acquisition of these properties, and for their ongoing maintenance,” Hunt further stated. “Furthermore, discussions will take place regarding the allocation of future funds for the master planning process and any capital projects that may arise as a result of this planning which will include valuable input from the community.”

Mayor Julie Aubuchon clarified that although they are two separate purchases, and two different municipal orders, they are adjoining properties.

“The city is committed to seeking out opportunities to acquire and protect green spaces,

particularly on the east side of town,” she said.