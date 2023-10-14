School of the Arts at Northern Kentucky University to host ‘See SOTA’ Open House November 7

The School of the Arts at Northern Kentucky University (NKU SOTA) inviting high school students and their families to attend the upcoming “See SOTA” Open House on November 7.

The event offers an opportunity for prospective students to explore the world of the arts at NKU SOTA. It’s a chance to discover their passion, meet current students and faculty, and get a taste of what the vibrant NKU SOTA community has to offer.

The event will run from November 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on the Northern Kentucky University campus, located on Nunn Dr. in Highland Heights. Registration is required to guarantee t-shirt and food and is available online at the See SOTA registration page”.

See SOTA is designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of NKU SOTA’s majors, minors, and the unique approach taken to arts education.

Event highlights will include:

• Coffee and donuts while learning more about SOTA and connecting with fellow attendees. • Interactive sessions and performances from SOTA programs. • A pizza lunch, screen-print an exclusive SOTA t-shirt, and the chance to engage in conversations with current students, faculty, and staff. • The opportunity to explore the NKU campus with tours focused on areas of interest in Art & Design, Music, or Theatre & Dance. • The opportunity to sit in on classes and rehearsals. • The opportunity to book one-on-one financial aid appointments.

Participants are encouraged to park in the Kenton Drive Parking Garage and follow the signs to the Health Innovations Lobby. Validated parking tickets will be provided at check-in.

NKU’s See SOTA Open House promises to be an inspiring day filled with creativity, learning, and fun. To guarantee a t-shirt and food, prospective students are encouraged to register by November 1, 2023. This event should not be missed as it offers a unique opportunity to discover artistic potential and experience the thriving arts community at NKU SOTA.

For more information and to register for See SOTA, please visit nku.edu/seesota.

