KDFWR reminding hunters to take precautions when using tree stands for deer hunting, use harnesses

Tree stands provide deer hunters with an elevated view of field and helps them avoid detection by deer by staying above their sightline. However, being perched far above the ground inherently comes with potential hazards.

Hunting is among the safest forms of outdoor recreation, but most serious injuries and deaths incurred afield are caused by falls from tree stands. Use a few precautions to stay as safe as possible amid the excitement of another deer season.

Kentucky’s deer archery season kicked off Sept. 2, but whether you’re using a bow, crossbow, or firearm this fall, always use a full-body safety harness with a fall arrest device if you’re in a tree stand, said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources R3 Branch Manager Rachel Crume. Harnesses are available in a variety of styles, but each hunter should be sure to use one that is rated for to their size and weight. Many tree stands are sold with a complimentary harness that may be adjusted to fit most hunters.

Fall arrest devices, also called lifeline systems, consist of a safety rope or harness that prevents hunters from a free fall if they lose their footing, whether climbing or moving about in their stand. Once a hunter’s ascent is complete, the harness should be attached per the instructions to a tree strap secured above the stand. A harness and fall arrest device that is properly used will help protect hunters from the time the first step off the ground until they make their last step down after their stand sit.

“A majority of tree stand accidents happen when climbing up or down,” Crume said.

Hunters can keep their hands free while climbing by using a rope to pull a bow, crossbow or unloaded firearm to their stand after they are settled in and fastened to their safety systems. Three-point climbing, in which only one foot or hand leaves the ladder at any given time during the hunter’s ascent, is also a proven fall-prevention technique.

Crume recommends against using homemade stands, as they tend to be dangerous and unreliable. Commercially manufactured stands are industry certified and tested. Stands are available in different styles: ladder stands, climbers and hang-on stands. Saddle type suspension systems are also growing in popularity. Crume, a passionate hunter herself, suggested trying out different styles in person. Reference manufacturer’s instructions while installing stands and keep them safe for next year.

“Don’t leave your stands out all year long,” Crume said. “Growing tree trunks can actually stretch the fabric of straps and weaken them over time.” In addition, within a few years of hanging without removal, the tree can grow around contacts points and make removal or maintenance of a stand impossible.

In the field, choose a location and tree with less brushy cover or clear it away before hunting.

“Choose trees that are at least telephone pole-sized in circumference, growing straight and with fewer limbs,” said Crume. “Check for storm damage on trees, as well.”

Additionally, stay away from dead trees and confirm that tree stands are allowed on hunting properties before installing one. The woods are full of snags of ash trees killed by emerald ash borers. Leave these alone, as they are prone to fall unexpectedly.

The Treestand Manufacturer’s Association website offers a variety of videos and other resources to help hunters learn to properly use stands and harnesses. Kentucky’s hunter education courses also cover tree stand safety, which hunters may review at any time.

Kentucky’s public lands have certain restrictions on the use of tree stands. For more information on those restrictions, as well as licensing requirements, regulations, and seasons, consult Kentucky’s 2023-24 Fall Hunting and Trapping Guide, available wherever hunting licenses are sold or online at fw.ky.gov.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources