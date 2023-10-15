White Cane Safety Day to be celebrated Oct. 17 — to remind region to watch for the visually impaired

Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and National Federation for the Blind’s Cincinnati Chapter are working together to promote White Cane Safety Day in the Greater Cincinnati area. Join the members of these two organizations as they meet on the steps of Union Terminal on Tuesday, October 17 at 11 a.m. and walk as a group over to CABVI’s Hornbeck Social Enterprise Center on Kenner Street for a reading of Cincinnati’s White Cane Safety Day Proclamation.

White Cane Safety Day is a national observance in the United States, celebrated on October 15 of each year since 1964. The date is set aside to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane. On October 6, 1964, a joint resolution of the United States H.R. 753, was signed into law. This resolution authorized the President of the United States (Lyndon B. Johnson) to proclaim October 15 of each year as “White Cane Safety Day.”

CABVI reminds local drivers to watch for pedestrians whose white cane is extended or who are using a dog guide. Drivers are required to take needed precautions to prevent accidents or injury to the pedestrian using a white cane. Only people with vision loss may use a white cane (or white with red tip) according to the laws.

As newer car engines have become much quieter or even silent, pedestrians with vision loss are even more reliant on drivers to be cautious at intersections where they are crossing with a white cane. In addition, drivers should also be aware of special signs posted in their local community that indicate crosswalks for people who are blind or visually impaired.

White Cane Safety Day provides an opportunity for communities to re-affirm their commitment to improve access to basic services for people who are blind or visually impaired. It is a day to celebrate the abilities of people with vision loss to participate in our community. If you, or a person you know, need vision rehabilitation services or a white cane to learn to travel safely, please contact the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired at 513-221-8558 for more information about available services.