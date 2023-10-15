NKY Legislative Caucus meets to talk ’24 legislative session; contact your legislator with your concerns

The NKY Legislative Caucus was created in the mid-1970s to promote northern Kentucky in the Kentucky General Assembly. It is a nonpartisan group.

Sen. John Schickel of Boone County serves as chair. Rep. Savannah Maddox of Grant County serves as vice-chair.

Recently, the caucus held a workshop for its members to discuss the upcoming session, according to Schickel. The discussion included budget, health care, education, and more.

“This is a way for the caucus members to get together to discuss what is on our minds and their priorities,” Schickel said. “I was very satisfied with this workshop.

“We have a second workshop scheduled for Monday, October 30. Members of the public who have priority concerns for Northern Kentucky should present their issues by contacting their state representative or state senator.”

NKY Caucus membership includes:

Visit legislature.ky.gov for more information on NKY Legislative Caucus members.

