A look at the Better Business Bureau’s hot topics for the month of November

State Better Business Bureau offers this summary of the top scams in Kentucky. Be warned and stay alert:

1. A consumer reported a cryptocurrency scam with a twist to BBB: the consumer began an online romantic relationship with a stranger on Facebook. This person eventually convinced the consumer to participate in bitcoin investment. This “investment” turned out to be a scam, and the consumer lost thousands of dollars. BBB warns consumers to be wary of unsolicited contact from strangers on social media, and never give out your personal or financial information to anyone you have not met in person.

2. A local consumer lost $16,000 to a police phone call scam. The scammer posed as an officer and informed the victim they had missed a court appearance as a witness in a case, and now warrants had been issued for their arrest. The issue could be resolved by paying hefty fines. This is a common scare tactic used by scammers; never agree to pay or give out financial information until you verify the caller’s identity.

3. A consumer lost $1,000 in a shipping container scam. After paying upfront, the consumer was contacted for money by the container company. When he declined and asked for a refund, he was blocked from any further communication. BBB advises consumers to always check BBB.org first for company profiles before buying from or hiring a company.

4. A consumer received a letter in the mail with a check and instructions to cash the check, purchase eBay gift cards, send the scammer the pin numbers on the cards, and then report on his purchase experience. This is a secret shopper/fake check scam. Never cash a check if you do not know its source; you could be on the hook for a fraudulent check’s amount.

5. A consumer lost over $1,000 to an online puppy scam. According to the consumer, the scam website and documents provided by the scammers looked legitimate. BBB advises consumers to never pay for a new pet until they see the animal in person, always check a breeder’s profile on BBB.org first, and pay with a credit card.

6. A consumer lost $500 to an employment scam. After conducting an interview and accepting a position from a scammer claiming to represent Adecco, the consumer received a check to pay for office supplies. After depositing the check, the consumer was told to send $500 to a third party via the Zelle app. The check was fraudulent. BBB warns consumers that any employment opportunity that involves a company sending a check with which to purchase supplies is likely a scam.

7. A consumer lost money on a Pink Lily look alike website. Scammers stole images and information from the Bowling Green, Kentucky store’s website in order to create a fake Pink Lily website. BBB warns consumers to check the url of a company website and avoid clicking on third party ads.

8. Pandemic scams are still circulating. A consumer reported that a friend’s Facebook account had been hacked and was sending messages regarding pandemic-related financial assistance. BBB advises consumers to beware of messages from friends’ accounts that seem unusual or suspicious. Contact the friend directly to alert them their account may have been hacked.

9. A consumer reported a scam email that appeared to come from BBB. Please be advised that BBB@myonlinesecuritysupport.com is not a legitimate BBB email. If you receive a suspicious email that appears to come from BBB, give our office a call.

10. BBB advises consumers to be cautious when applying for seasonal jobs this holiday season. Don’t accept any position where an employer asks for payment upfront for supplies or training fees, be wary of jobs that don’t require an interview, and be wary of big money for small jobs.

BBB