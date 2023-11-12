Richard J. C. Hoskin appointed to Campbell County Public Library board of trustees

The Campbell County Public Library appointed Richard J. C. Hoskin to their board of trustees. Originally from Liskeard, a town in Cornwall, England, Hoskin moved to Cold Spring from Cincinnati over 30 years ago.

A published author, marketing executive, entrepreneur and more, Hoskin brings relevant experience and valuable insight to his role on the board.

Hoskin studied modern history at the Queen’s College, University of Oxford from 1951-1954 and received a Master of Arts Degree. Now retired, Hoskin’s career began as a journalist. Later, he went on to work at Procter & Gamble as a marketing executive, a move that eventually transferred him to America. The end of his career focused on board-level consulting in business development and strategic planning.

After retiring, Hoskin remained involved in the greater community, especially in supporting education and youth programs. His work locally helped support the opening of the Alexandria Branch in 2018; Hoskin went on to serve as the Campbell County Planning & Zoning Commissioner.

Along with other volunteer activities, Hoskin also runs the Monday Morning Writers Group, which provides feedback and advice to writers of all genres. Hoskin is a published author himself. Titles include Memoirs While Memory Lasts and The Miner & the Viscount. The latter historical novel is set in Hoskin’s birthplace of Cornwall in the late 18th-century.

Hoskin joins four other board members: Tracy A. Smith, president; Jessica Schweitzer, vice president; Jonathan S. Cullick, treasurer; and Kelly Raleigh, trustee.

Campbell County Public Library