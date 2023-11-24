Art Lander’s Outdoors: Shopping tips for the young outdoor enthusiast on your holiday shopping list

Black Friday is the unofficial beginning of the holiday shopping season.

Is there a boy or girl on your holiday shopping list, a son, daughter or grandchild who is interested in the outdoors?

Here are three gift ideas:

• For the budding gun hunter

A Daisy Buck Model 105 Youth BB Air Rifle.

The lever-action rifle is 29.8 inches long, weighs 1.6 pounds and is recommended for 10 year olds.

The smoothbore (caliber .177) has a muzzle velocity of 350 feet per second, iron sights, and has a safety.

The cost is $35.00.

Buy online at www.daisy.com.

• For the budding angler

A Shakespeare Catch More Fish Youth Spincast Combo.

Includes a closed-bail spincasting reel, 5-foot medium-action rod, and plastic tackle box with hook, sinkers, plastic floats, spinnerbaits and plastic grubs.

The cost is $34.99.

Buy online at www.purefishing.com

• For the budding archer

A Bear Archery Valiant Youth Archery Bow Set.

Includes a bow with an 18-inch draw length, with a draw weight up to 16.5 pounds, and two arrows.

The recommended age range for children is four to seven years old. This 34-inch long bow is right-handed and features durable composite limbs with a 6.5-inch brace height.

Choose from Flo Green or Flo Orange colors.

The cost is $24.99.

Buy online at www.beararchery.com

Be a mentor. Introduce a youngster to the outdoors and you will have a forever buddy, and continue a lifelong tradition.