Artist Christina Wald will share her path to publishing during BCM’s November 14 NKY History Hour

A crowned tadpole in a purple vest, a grinning possum, a large headed bison or a little red bat; Local children’s book illustrator Christina Wald brings each of these animals and more to life with her exquisite sketches and hand painted illustrations. A prolific artist with over 20 years experience in the field, she has worked with numerous major publishers, including Scholastic, Bloomsbury, Hachette, Penguin and National Geographic.

Join Wald as she shares her journey as a children’s book illustrator Tuesday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the virtual presentation,” NKY History Hour: Telling Stories Through Illustration, Writing and Design.” Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Christina Wald is an illustrator and designer. A graduate from the University of Cincinnati, she has illustrated over 60 children’s books, such as Sloth’s Treehouse Inn for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Press, Return to Kew Gardens for Phinda Publishing and The Train Rolls On to the North Pole by Jodi Adams.

She started the Cincinnati Urban Sketchers Chapter and is the social media coordinator for the international Urban Sketchers non-profit.

Wald also teaches illustration and narrative storytelling at Northern Kentucky University. She lives in Cincinnati with her toy engineer husband Troy and three cats.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m.. They are currently free to the public, but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today: bcmuseum.org/become-a-member.

Behringer-Crawford Museum