Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland will return to Newport Aquarium November 24 – December 24

The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching at Newport Aquarium when Scuba Santa dives into town. This is the 21st year for visitors to experience the Cincinnati holiday tradition of Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland starting November 24 through December 24.

The festive adventure begins in the 385,000-gallon Surrounded by Sharks tank where visitors find Scuba Santa swimming with three rare Shark Rays, Denver the Loggerhead Sea Turtle and his fishy friends. Through Scuba Santa’s magic, visitors can talk with him while he’s diving underwater and tell him what they want for Christmas. They’ll also find joyous holiday music and colorful lights throughout the aquarium.

Scuba Santa’s return to Newport Aquarium would not be complete without magical bubbles filling Shark Ray Bay Theater. These bubbles serve a special purpose in carrying everyone’s Christmas wishes to Scuba Santa. Every bubble that pops means someone’s Christmas wish has come true! You can also color your own magic bubble to make sure your most important requests make it to the big man. Scuba Santa will be reading them daily until his final dive on Christmas Eve, before he makes his big trip around the world.

“That look of wonder on a child’s face when they see Scuba Santa swimming underwater and realize he can see, hear and speak with them is so special,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “It’s that magic that makes this an unforgettable holiday tradition.”

Scuba Santa is included with admission but capacities are limited so advance ticket or Membership purchase is recommended. The aquarium is currently offering Memberships with a bonus of two extra months free. Visit NewportAquarium.com for everything you need to know before your next visit.

Newport Aquarium