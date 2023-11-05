BCM plans full slate of holiday events beginning with opening of Holly Jolly Days’ exhibits November 11

Celebrate the warmth and spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas this holiday season at Behringer-Crawford Museum. A Window Through Time opens Nov. 11, with vintage feather Christmas trees, antique German ornaments, toys and more donated by Mary and Pat Ashcraft.

Kids will get a kick out of the Carman Miranda tutti-frutti trees full of color and bling like the Brazilian samba singer or the finely dressed teddy bears at an enchanted plum pudding party.

Visit the charming displays of limited edition Lilliput Lane collectibles with realistic British cottages and scenes handmade in England. Then, take a trip into the mind of the 19th century author Charles Dickens as you enter his study where he tells tales of the penny-pinching Ebeneezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol with Dickens-themed decor and Department 56 villages on display.

And of course, an antique Christmas is not complete without the huffing and puffing of the Holiday Toy Trains. A holiday tradition since 1992, the exhibit features eight O-gauge Lionel model trains circling over 250 feet of track, chug chugging beside thirty moving accessories. With the press of the button, guests can activate lights and motions, becoming immersed in a miniature world of merriment and magic.

It is all part of BCM’s Holly Jolly Days; a celebration of family-centered fun and attractions at the museum from Nov. 11 through Jan. 7, which also includes Winter Wonderland, an outdoor holiday light show that winds through the NaturePlay@BCM playscape.

Designed with family enjoyment in mind, Holly Jolly Days offers an engaging adventure filled with timeless wonder for all generations amid the holiday bustle.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and day and New Year’s Eve and day. It will be open for special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays December 11 and December 18.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Holly Jolly Days are sponsored in part by Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet, Devou Good Foundation, Milburn Family, Schneller & Knockelman Plumbing, Heating & Air, Earl Franks Sons/Daughters and RDG.

The holiday spirit continues throughout Behringer-Crawford Museum with more seasonal exhibits and

special events, including:

Saturday, November 11: Opening of Holly Jolly Days

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: All Veterans Receive Free Admission in Recognition of Veterans Day

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Behringer’s Bazaar Holiday Market

Northern Kentucky vendors will be selling a variety of handmade, “one-of-a-kind” gifts made by local artisans including artwork, vintage items, ornaments, greeting cards, jewelry, crocheted accessories, fine soaps and more. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, November 14:

11 a.m.-noon: Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club: National American Teddy Bear Day Fun

Bring your preschoolers and their favorite teddy bears to “Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club” this month for a warm and fuzzy hour of crafts, stories and fun! $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Register at least three days in advance at 859-491-4003.

6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: NKY History Hour: Telling Stories Through Illustration, Writing & Design

Join NKY children’s book illustrator Christina Wald as she shares her professional journey and achievements. To register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum, visit:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a2jgosPgQZ-MyVjjVYZiFA

Saturday, November 18:

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

4:30-5:30 p.m.: S’mores and More

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in Winter Wonderland, located outdoors in NaturePlay@BCM. Free.

Tuesday, November 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m.: S’mores and More

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in Winter Wonderland, located outdoors in NaturePlay@BCM. Free.

Friday, November 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, November 26, 2-3 p.m.: Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers Performance

The popular group will perform seasonal music on the Appalachian, or mountain, dulcimer (Kentucky’s state instrument since 2002) and other traditional mountain instruments. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, November 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: NKY History Hour: What a Find! An Early Log House in Kenton County

Join BCM Archaeological Associate Jeannine Kreinbrink as she explores a recent discovery in NKY. Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 3, 2-3 p.m.: Christina Wald Book Reading

Enjoy a reading of The Train Rolls on to the North Pole, by the book’s illustrator Christina Wald. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, December 7, 4:30-5:30: S’mores and More

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in Winter Wonderland, located outdoors in NaturePlay@BCM. Free.

Saturday, December 9:

11-noon: Polar Express Reading and Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

2-3 p.m.: Wiley Wahoo Book Reading

Listen to the tale of two furry friends as they travel around local venues in The Holiday Adventures of Wiley Wahoo & Me!, by Diana Grady. Then, meet the author and illustrator in a special book signing. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 10, 2-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Monday, December 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Holly Jolly Days Open for Special Holiday Hours

Saturday, December 16:

11 a.m.-noon: Polar Express Reading and Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

2-3 p.m.: Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers Performance

The popular group will perform seasonal music on the Appalachian, or mountain, dulcimer (Kentucky’s state instrument since 2002) and other traditional mountain instruments. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 17, 2-4 p.m.: A Country Christmas with Jessie Lyn

Jessie Lyn and friends from her TNT Express Band will perform a small country Christmas concert. Included with museum admission.

Monday, December 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Holly Jolly Days Open for Special Holiday Hours

Tuesday, December 19, 2-3 p.m.: Polar Express Reading and Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, December 20:

11 a.m.-noon: Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club: Christmas Critters

Bring your preschoolers to “Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club” this month for a holiday-themed hour of crafts, stories and fun with woodland creatures in our backyard. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Register at least three days in advance at 859-491-4003.

3-4:30 p.m.: Christmas Tunes with Kyle Knapp

Get into the Christmas spirit with songs by Kyle Knapp of the Covington-based band The Turkeys. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, December 21, 11 a.m.-noon & 2-3 p.m.: Polar Express Reading and Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Friday, December 22, 2-3 p.m.: The Hungry Holiday Bookworm Puppet Show

The library has a bookworm on the loose, and it’s gobbling up all the delicious stories right out of the books. Join puppeteer Dylan Shelton of River City Puppets as giant puppets, storytelling, and music come together to save the irresistible tales from the bookworm. Included with museum admission.

Saturday, December 23, 11a.m.-noon: Polar Express Reading and Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, December 27, 2-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, December 28, 2-3 p.m.: Gingerbread Jamboree Puppet Show

Ralphie the elf has one dangerous job; he has to feed the Gingerbread Beast! Join puppeteer Dylan Shelton of River City Puppets for a holiday puppet show the whole family will enjoy. Included with museum admission.

Friday, December 29, 11 a.m.-noon: Chippie’s New Year’s Eve Party (Pre-K & K)

Ring in the new year with art, crafts and more in this educational program for preschoolers and their caregivers. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Register at least three days in advance at 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum