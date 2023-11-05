Election 2023: Tuesday is Election Day, a time to make your voice heard; know your rights and go vote

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

With Election Day on Tuesday, November 7, Secretary of State Michael Adams has issued a Voter’s Bill of Rights and asks Kentuckians to report any voter intimidation or illegal activity they may see at the polls.

“Voting is your sacred right,” said Adams, the state’s chief election officer. “Make your plan to vote and know your rights before you head to the polls.”

Voter rights

Each registered voter in this state has the right to:

1.) Vote and have his or her vote accurately counted.

2.) Cast a vote if he or she is in line at the official closing of the polls in that county.

3.) Ask for and receive assistance in voting.

4.) Receive up to two replacement ballots if he or she makes a mistake prior to the ballot being cast.

5.) An explanation if his or her registration or identity is in question.

6.) Instructions to follow when voting.

7.) Vote free from coercion or intimidation by elections officers or any other person.

8.) Vote on a voting system that is in working condition and that will allow votes to be accurately cast.

Voter responsibilities

Each voter in this state should:

1.) Familiarize himself or herself with the candidates and issues.

2.) Maintain with the County Clerk a current address.

3.) Know the location of his or her polling place(s) and hours of operation.

4.) Bring photo identification to the polling place.

5.) Treat precinct workers with courtesy.

6.) Respect the privacy of others.

7.) Report any problems or violations of election laws to the Election Law Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE (8683).

8.) Ask questions if needed.

9.) Make sure that his or her completed ballot is correct before leaving the polling place.

See intimidation?

If you witness voter intimidation or other unlawful conduct at the polls, Adams recommends taking the following steps:

• Inform a precinct officer at the voting location, who will work to resolve any problems and call county election officials and/or local law enforcement if needed. However, if you or anyone else is in immediate danger, call 911 first and then inform a poll worker if possible.

• Document what you see as much as possible, including the who, what, when and where of the incident (keeping in mind the prohibited action of photographing a voter within the voting room).

• Report the incident to the Election Law Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE (8683). We will follow up with county election officials and federal, state or local law enforcement entities if needed.



Go Vote, Kentucky

When you go to the polls Election Day, remember they will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

